BATON ROUGE - Every year he goes to LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium, wondering if this will be the year.
And so far, for more than 40 years now, there's been no change.
Charles Derousselle, who once dazzled fans with his fleet feet in Breaux Bridge, still holds the Class 3A 800-meter record in the LHSAA State Meet. Much has changed, but his 1:52.50 clocking in 1981 has stood the test of time for 42 years.
"I go every year," said Derousselle, a businessman in Baton Rouge. "I'll keep going every year as long as there's breath in this body. I want to be there when someone breaks my record
"I want to be part of that moment."
Derousselle's mark is one of several still on the books long after the state's prep elite have grown up and raised athletes of their own. Still, 42 years is a while.
"Several guys on my street were good at track, " he said. "I was always running, but I also played baseball and was the point guard in basketball. We would be out to compete and take home that hardware."
Derousselle improved each level he attempted, and by his senior year at Breaux Bridge High he was ready to dominate.
"I went undefeated my senior year," he said "I was working with Carl Lawson and he helped me a whole lot. At one point, I was just racing to win, and he told me to race the clock.
"Those last 20 meters, they would try to catch me."
That's when the times started getting faster and faster.
"I remember the state meet was also the night of our graduation," he said. "I had already signed with USL. And it was the Crawfish Festival.
"We also qualified in the mile relay, I was confident."
Those Tigers set the school record 3:19 that season, but their 3:17 at State was disallowed by lane violation.
Derousselle competed under Bob Cole, Dick Booth and others at UL and flourished as a middle distance standout who became part of several school records.
The only other Acadiana area athletes to hold a state track meet record as long or longer than Derousselle are New Iberia's Johnny Hector with the 4A long jump mark of 25-0.75 in 1978 and Lafayette High's Greg Duplantis with the 4A pole vault record of 17-0.25 in 1981.