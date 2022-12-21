EUNICE – Former St. Edmund’s standout and current Blessed Trinity Catholic (Atlanta) edge rusher Kieran Davis is completing the circle in a lot of ways.
The former Blue Jay signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue his college career at East Carolina.
It completed the journey of his high school career, bringing him back to Eunice and coming full circle after the Ville Platte native played his first two seasons at St. Ed’s under head coach James Shiver before finishing his career at the bigger school and closer to his father, former first-round pick and New Orleans Saints' defensive end Charles Grant.
“I came back today because this is where I started,” Davis said. “It’s where I began to build the foundation for my future. It only felt right to come back and sign here.”
Davis’ story also is a call back to his father, who starred at Georgia and in New Orleans on the edge.
Where Davis’ story becomes his own is that he, who chose East Carolina over Tulane and Coastal Carolina in his final three schools among 11 official offers, didn’t make a choice on which school had the most recent success.
If that were the case, it would’ve been Tulane or Coastal.
It was about following his heart. Davis is heading to ECU for one distinct reason.
“I’m just expecting to go in and make an impact,” Davis. “The coaches love me and I love them. They’re all fun guys and they want to win. It’s a fun culture up there.
“I feel like it’s home. They showed me love and I felt like they wanted me more.”
Davis, who is cited as a three-star prospect per 247Sports’ composite rankings, began his career at St. Ed’s playing primarily as a running back.
After his transfer to Blessed Trinity, he made the move to a position that for all intents and purposes was in his blood in defensive end.
Davis was dominant on the edge at Blessed Trinity in 2021, where he stacked up 77 tackles, nine sacks and six forced fumbles.
It’s on the edge where he’ll continue at the next level. But, he took valuable lessons from his time both in Acadiana and in Atlanta.
“Here at St. Ed’s, they taught me how to be a leader at such a young age,” Davis said. “I was called on to do so much in my first two years. At Blessed, they taught me the grind. Really it was about getting in the weight room and refining technique to get me to that next level.”