ST. MARTINVILLE - St. Martinville's Harvey Broussard came close to pulling off the trifecta.
At his home meet, the UL football signee won the long jump and triple jump. two events that he specializes, and was going for his third win in the high jump. Unfortunately, he couldn't hold his traction on his approach to the high bar and couldn't quite clear the bar at 6 feet on all three of his attempts and settled for second place in the events.
Still, with two event wins and a second place finish, Broussard scored 28 points in the meet was was named Male Outstanding Performer and led the Tigers to a second place finish at their home meet Tuesday.
"Long jump and triple jump are my events," Broussard said "I was hoping to pull off all three today but fell short.
"That was I try to do at every meet, win the Outstanding Performer award and I was able to do that today."
Despite Broussard's heroics for SMSH, it wasn't quite enough for the Tigers to pull off the win at their home meet.
Cecilia won the meet with 181 points while SMSH finished a respectable second with 147.5 points as the two St. Martin Parish rivals dominated the Cajun Chef Relays.
Breaux Bridge finished a distant third with 54.5 points.
In the girls meet, Cecilia lapped the field with 196 points while Slaughter Community Charter finished second with 96 points and Highland Baptist was third with 80 points.
Highland's Maegan Champagne won Outstanding Female Performer.
Broussard may have won his Outstanding Performer award but it wasn't easy as the SMSH senior battled another top jumper in Jeanerette's Kelbi Guillory.
Broussard took the long jump (20 feet. 7 inches) while Guillory was fourth; Broussard won the triple jump (45-4) while Guillory was second and the Jeanerette senior claimed the high jump (6-0) after Broussard couldn't match the height.
As for the team battle, Cecilia and St. Martinville went at each other all meet long as the two rivals battled for the top spot.
Cecilia's Demarcon Roberts won the javelin (145-2); Blake Stevens won the discus (142-2); Kendrick Alexander won the shot put (51-5); Michael Simon won the pole vault (9-0); Isaiah Champagne won the 300 hurdles (41.69 seconds) and Corey Broussard won the 200 meters (23.36) and the Bulldogs finished off the night winning the 4x400 relay (3:37.58).
St. Martinville's countered with wins in both the 4x800 (9:19.32) and 4x200 (1:31.89) while Braylon Jones won the 100 (11.23) and 400 (51.73).
In the girls meet, Cecilia rolled with wins in four of the seven field events and five of the 12 running events.
Highland's Champagne won the pole vault, 300 hurdles and 800 meters for the Outstanding Female award.