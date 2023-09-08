Carencro opened district play with a dominant 60-14 win over opponents Barbe setting a new school record in the contest Friday night.
Carencro sophomore quarterback Chantz Babineaux passed for six touchdowns setting a new high for passing touchdowns in a game for the Golden Bears.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Carencro coach Tony Courville said. “God has blessed the guy with immense talent, but he doesn’t just rely on that. He works his tail off to be the best QB he can be, and it makes me so proud to see it rewarded.”
Chantz Ceaser, who now plays for UL, set the record the previous season with five touchdowns and being on the same team as Ceaser helped Babineaux grow as a player, Babineaux said.
“He’s a great leader on and off the field. He’s like a brother to me, and I always know that if I have a problem he’s there and always has an answer,” Babineaux said.
The Golden Bears got off to an ideal start scoring on their first four possessions of the game and forcing three three-and-outs by the Barbe offense.
“That’s the way we wanted to start the game. It takes a lot of pressure off the guys when they play like that early,” Courville said.
Babineaux’s connection with senior running back Cashmire Batiste, who caught two touchdowns and rushed for two more, and senior tight end Kameron Cyprien with three touchdowns is a major help to a younger quarterback, according to Babineaux.
“During my freshman year I ain’t talked to them that much, but during the summer I knew we had to make a little bond. We started hanging out more and it's been great from there,” Babineaux said.
The Carencro offense only failed to score on two drives in the game.
“Before the game we were talking about how much we fixing to put up and we said 60 ... then we did it,” Batiste said.
The Golden Bears improved to 2-0 for the season after the win and will look to keep their momentum going against undefeated Southside on the road next Thursday.
“The thing most likely to stop us is us,” Cyprien said. “We get in our own way. So, as long as we handle business nobody can stop us. Just keep coming together as a team”