You have to go back to 2013 to find the last time Warren Easton was ousted in the quarterfinals of the LHSAA football playoffs.
That's the challenge facing No. 8-seeded Carencro when the Bears travel to New Orleans to take on the top-seeded Eagles on Friday at Pan American Stadium in the Division I select bracket.
Warren Easton (10-1) hasn't been perfect. The Eagles lost to No. 2 Catholic of Baton Rouge 43-34 in Week 2. Edna Karr handled Easton 67-20 in Week 3, but the Eagles subsequently got a forfeit win.
One thing the Bears (8-2) can count on is seeing a lot of Eagles running back Fred Robertson. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior has rushed for 2,110 yards on 233 carries with 31 touchdowns.
"He is a special talent," Bears coach Tony Courville said. "He can take it the distance any given play. He's a glider, nice and smooth with sharp cuts."
Eagles quarterback Keddrick Connelly (6-2, 210, Sr.) has passed for more than 1,000 yards. In last week's 48-7 rout of No. 17 Captain Shreve, Connelly threw for 115 yards and a score while rushing for 74 yards and two TDs.
"They throw it good enough to keep you honest," Courville said. "A lot of their yardage comes after the catch. If you hold up the quarterback in coverage on the back end, he'll take off. He's very dangerous."
Carencro defensive back Joni Martin is coming off a career night in last week's 27-17 win over No. 9 Acadiana. Martin intercepted two passes, returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown and recorded 12 tackles.
"Joni had a tremendous game," Courville said. "We needed him to really step up. You know the old saying, 'Special players step up in special games?' He takes pride in what he does. Our defensive staff got the kids ready to play and they showed up."
The Carencro offense has evolved in quarterback Chantz Ceaser's senior year from a unit that ran 90% of the time to a hybrid split-back veer/spread attack. Courville threw opponents another wrinkle when he decided to go no huddle.
Ceaser (1,423 yards passing, 23 TDs, four interceptions) has rewrote the school record book with the help of freshman receiver Chantz Babineaux (40-915, 12 TDs). Kennon Ryan (154-1,153, 12 TDs) has been a force running the ball. Ceaser 882 yards rushing, 15 TDs) and Cashmire Batiste (92-649, six TDs) have also major roles.
"We're still going to try to be smash mouth and run it down your throat," Courville said. "Like I've been saying, we throw because we want to throw. If a defense loads up the box on us, we can use the same personnel to flex out."
Linebacker Jirrea Johnson (5-11, 220, Sr.) and cornerback Wallace Foster (5-10, 165, Jr.) are Easton defensive players to watch. Johnson is a three-star recruit with offers from Nebraska, Kansas, Louisville, Tulane and others. Foster, an LSU commitment, is a four-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 4 player in Louisiana by 247Sports.
"Easton has (Division I) guys all over the field," Courville said. "They're big and athletic on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The linebackers are physical thumpers.
"We're going to have to match their physicality. Our kids understand the expectations. Monday is usually a big teaching day at practice, and the kids were ready to learn."