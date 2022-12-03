It was Lafayette Christian’s sixth straight trip to the state finals.
Something about this one, though, felt just a little bit more special for the Knights after defeating No. 2 Teurlings Catholic 68-46 in the select Division II state semifinals on Friday.
“It feels great,” LCA junior quarterback JuJ'uan Johnson said. “The amount of people that doubted us, the amount of people that said we wouldn’t make it, the amount of people that said 4A is too big for those guys — we’re 2A ball. It feels good to prove all those boys wrong and like coach said, prove us right.”
In improving to 10-3 on the season, LCA will now play another District 4-4A colleague in St. Thomas More at noon Friday in the Superdome in the state championship game.
The Knights elected to play up two classes to compete in the state’s most elite Class 4A district and LCA made it work.
“The things that this group has had to go through,” LCA coach Trev Faulk said. “Playing the brutal schedule that we played, overcoming injuries, dealing with some defeats and having to be able to overcome and dealing with the emotions of the game and finding a way to win. I’m just extremely proud of these kids, I love them and I’m thankful for them.”
It was a second straight week of superb offense for LCA.
One week after putting up 665 yards in a 70-49 quarterfinal win over De La Salle, the Knights collected 706 total yards in Friday’s win over the Rebels.
Johnson led the way with 470 yards passing on 24-of-35 passing for six touchdowns with one interception.
“I’m so thankful to God for all of our kids for being in this situation, but I’m especially thankful that he’s on our team,” Faulk said. “We joke about this, he makes us better coaches. The things we draw up on the board and that you have in the play book, it works a lot better when you have guys like him that are able to execute at a high level.”
Johnson also ran for 179 yards and three more scores on 24 carries.
“After I saw that they were still playing cover-4, I knew I had to take it to my legs,” Johnson said. “Coach knew and he trusted it and that was the result.”
Also enjoying a stellar performance was junior wide receiver Trae Grogan, who caught eight passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns.
“I just can’t believe it,” Grogan said. “I’m just happy to have my O-line blocking and having my QB just trusting me. We got the job done.
“I’m just blessed that we’re going to the next round, going to the Dome. We did it for the seniors, not cutting them a night short. So we just need to go next week and win it all.”
Grogan caught touchdown passes of 30 and 37 yards in the first half for a 20-7 lead midway through the second quarter. He added a 5-yard score for a 27-7 cushion right before halftime.
“Trae Grogan, when you need big plays, he’s going to get big plays for you,” Johnson said. “I just knew if I had a one-on-one, take that one-on-one everything. He’s going to get that thing every time for us. I believe in him like that and that’s what he got — five touchdowns.”
Johnson’s 38-yard TD pass to TJ Marzell made it 40-10 with 8:44 still left in the third quarter, but the Rebels didn't go away easily.
Teurlings responded with touchdowns on four consecutive drives, suddenly cutting LCA’s lead to 40-32 with 13 seconds left in the third and again at 47-39 with 8:41 left to play.
“I never doubted that we could come back,” Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. “We’ve been in that situation twice this year, and we’ve done the same thing. Seven (Johnson) just wouldn’t let us get over the hump. We couldn’t stop 16, and we couldn’t stop 7. That was the difference in the game.”
The Rebels finished with 26 first downs and 401 total yards sparked by Kentrell Prejean’s six catches for 101 yards and a score.
“It was a little bit of what they were doing and a lot of what we weren’t doing,” Charpentier said. “They played a lot more zone than they typically do, and I think we didn’t do a good job of transitioning into that type of game plan — coaching-wise or playing-wise.”
In the end, interceptions by Ty Lee and D.J. Hawkins halted enough Rebel possessions to stifle Teurlings' comeback hopes.
“The biggest thing was executing,” Faulk said. “We felt like we had some opportunities in the first game that we didn’t quite execute on. Our kids were phenomenal tonight, and they executed on a really high level.
“We were able to come up with some huge plays in the red zone and outside the red zone. These last couple of weeks have been unbelievable.”