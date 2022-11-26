Notre Dame rushed for 377 yards in their 47-0 victory over Episcopal to advance to the select Division III semifinals Friday night.
The Pios will travel to meet No. 2 St. Charles in the semifinals.
“It’s going to be somebody really good,” Cook said. “There’s only four teams left so, hopefully we get everybody ready to go and give ourselves a chance.”
The Pios took advantage of some big offensive plays while the defense bent but didn’t break in the wet and muddy conditions.
Notre Dame had three touchdowns of more than 50 yards — Aiden Mouton's 56-yard pass to Teddy Menard, Jake Brouillette's 83-yard run and a Jack Medus' 62-yard run.
Brouillette also rushed for two other touchdowns and 216 yards total, and Joseph Quebodeaux and Mouton also ran for one touchdown apiece.
“(Brouillette’s) a competitor and he runs hard. He’s got more speed than you might think, and he doesn’t go down easy. I thought he was lights out tonight,” Cook said.
The Pios benefited from practicing in wet conditions all week preparing them for a wet and muddy field in the game.
“I think all week we were playing in slosh like this, and I just think that helped us to get the win,” Brouillette said.
The Pios won the turnover battle 3-1. They recovered two of three fumbles and had an interception after a pass slipped out of a Knights player’s hands.
Brouillette wants the Pios to stay humble and keep putting in the work if odrer to achieve their goal of a state title despite the blowout quarterfinals win.
“I don’t think we should get a big head about (the win)," he said. "I think we should stay humble, play our game and get the job done."
Mouton credited the players who prepare the starters in practice with having them ready to face the difficult tests that come with playoff football.
“I’m so excited to see who we play next week and hopefully it's a really good game,” Mouton said.