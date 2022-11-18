The Southside High School football team continues to add milestones.
Earlier this season, Southside defeated district foes Carencro and Acadiana for the first time in the four-year history of the program, before capturing their first district title, while setting a new school record for consecutive wins.
The Sharks recorded another first Friday night in St. Martinville winning their first playoff game, defeating the Northshore Panthers 35-14 in a nonselect Division I regional matchup.
"You don't even want to talk about it (winning a playoff game), but it's something we hadn't done," Southside coach Josh Fontenot said. "This solidified, in my mind, the entire season, because if you don't get this one, it doesn't take the accomplishments away, but this gives us a playoff win, puts us in the final eight, and lets everyone know we're here."
Southside scored first on Landon Baptiste 71-yard touchdown run, giving them a 6-0 lead at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter.
Northshore took its first and only lead at the 4:05 mark of the opening quarter when Kowen Rowbatham scored on a 5-yard run, giving them a 7-6 advantage.
The Sharks regained the lead at the 7:15 mark of the second quarter when Baptiste connected with Wyatt Gibbens on a 64-yard touchdown pass. Cameron Boutte's 2-point conversion run gave the Sharks a 14-7 lead. Baptiste threw his second touchdown pass of the half — this one to Andrew Constantine a 31-yarder that made it 21-7, which was also the halftime score.
"In the playoffs, everyone is good, so you're going to have to find a way to have another wrinkle in there, or do some things that you're not used to doing to get some points on the board," Fontenot said. "We did some different things, both on offense and defense tonight, which helped us win."
The big plays continued for Southside in the second half when Aaron Ford scored on a 49-yard touchdown run at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter to make it 28-7.
Northshore cut the deficit to 28-14 at the 10:06 mark of the fourth quarter on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Donovan Weilbaecher to TJ Coleman, but Ford ended the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown run at the 3:30 mark making it 35-14.
Combined, Ford and Batiste surpassed 200 yards rushing, and the Sharks eclipsed 350 yards of total offense.
"We thought we would be more successful running up the middle early, but to their credit, they were really good in the middle, and they committed to it," Fontenot said. "Eventually, we were kind of able to wear them down a little bit and got some big plays.
"On defense, I didn't think we played our best game, technically. But, as always, our effort was great."
With the victory, Southside extended its school-record win streak to 10 games and moved to 10-1 on the season, while Northshore's season finished at 8-4.
The fourth-seeded Sharks advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 5-seeded Zachary next week.
"I just got through telling the guys that when you can practice on Thanksgiving week that it makes you one of the elite," Fontenot said. "There's not a lot of teams that get to do that and it's a special time for kids. When you're one of the last eight teams practicing in your division on Thanksgiving week, that's awesome."