If you listen to St. Thomas More junior quarterback Sam Altmann, he makes sure to credit his teammates.
But in the first season in the post-Walker Howard era of Cougars’ football, his coaches and teammates would likely tell a different story about how big a load their quarterback is carrying.
Altmann was at it again Friday, throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns to lead the No. 1-seeded Cougars to a 56-34 victory over Madison Prep in the select Division II semifinals.
With the win, the Cougars (11-1) will now host E.D. White on Friday with a trip to the state final on the line.
“It’s just been awesome, this whole year,” Altmann said. “People doubted us and saying we were going to go 5-5, not win many games.
“We had a great group of leaders to make my job so much easier. The O-line makes my life so much easier. The receivers we have are special. They do everything great. Everything makes my job a lot more easier.”
Altmann’s highly efficient performance running the offense this season is the major reason St. Thomas More is flying high.
“His care,” STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said of Altmann. “He cares a lot. He has such a high level of want-to, that he wills himself into a lot of positions.”
Altmann had 267 yards passing in the first half alone.
“What’s been really fun the latter part of the season, as he’s had more success, his confidence has grown,” Savoie said. “Now he’s starting to realize, ‘I can make these throws. I can read these defenses. The game is not above me. I’m able to fit into this and make some plays.’
“The more comfortable he’s been, the more we’ve able to do.”
The other big star in the victory was running back Charlie Payton, who rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns.
“That’s special,” Savoie said of Payton’s big night. “He’s a kid, we’ve been expecting that of, and we’ve seen it kind of off and on throughout the year. He’s kind of battled a little injury, but he’s an explosive back. And really watching the game from last year, he had a couple of explosive plays against Madison Prep last year.
“Tonight, you got to see more of who he is. He’s got straight-line speed. He’s got track speed, and he’s got the ability to do that as a running back.”
Another big cop in the win was wide receiver Christian McNees, who had 10 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s insane,” Altmann said of McNees. “He’s crazy. That dude is good. He hurt his ankle this week and he still played. That showed how much heart he has.”
Connor Stelly added four receptions for 120 yards as well.
“Yeah, he’s special too,” Altmann said. “All of our receivers are.”
It was a seesaw battle early. Madison Prep drove 87 yards on seven plays in 2:41 early in the second quarter to narrow STM’s lead to 14-13.
The Chargers’ next drive, though, was ended by Nicholas Beckwith's interception.
That sat up a 22-yard TD toss to McNees to build a 15-point lead.
STM’s defense came through on Madison Prep’s first drive of the second half on Tyler Collins’ interception.
Three plays later, Payton broke loose on a 31-yard TD run to make it 35-13.
"Hey man, they were high-powered," Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. "Everything was clicking. We saw on film that they were going to be a tough team to stop if we couldn't get the quarterback. He does a great job of getting rid of the ball real quick. Hats off to them. They played like the No. 1 team."
STM’s big offensive night overshadowed Chargers quarterback Tylan Johnson, who threw for 335 yards and a score as well as rushing for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
”He's just a sophomore," Williams said of Johnson. "This is just his first time playing varsity. He did a great job at the end. He kept fighting. We definitely have something to build on going into next year."
The future is now, though, for Altmann … with no looking ahead.
“One week at a time,” Altmann said. “If we look forward, nothing good can happen, so we have to look at it one week at a time.”