Vermilion Catholic's defense stepped up and took control late in the first half as the Eagles posted a 41-7 victory against St. Martin's in a select Division IV state semifinal on Friday night in Abbeville.
The fourth-seeded St. Martin's Episcopal Saints were driving to attempt to tie the game at 14 heading into halftime.
The Saints got inside the VC 20 with less than four minutes left in the second quarter when VC's defense stepped up, stopped the Saints on three straight plays and when the Saints went for the field goal on fourth down to cut the lead to 14-10, St. Martin's missed the field goal.
Spurred by that defensive stop, Vermilion Catholic dominated the rest of the way.
The Eagles took the second-half kickoff and held the ball for almost six minutes before Travin Moore' 2-yard touchdown run made it 21-7 and started a run of 27 unanswered points.
"I'm surprised but I'm not surprised about what these kids do since Week 4," VC coach Broc Prejean said. "Their effort, their resolve, their commitment to what they want to accomplishment. We just give them the game plan and get out of their way."
With the win, VC will play Ouachita Christian in the championship game Thursday night in the Caesar's Superdome. No. 3 seed Ouachita Chtristian beat No. 10 seed Ascension Catholic 42-14 in the other semifinal Friday.
The Eagles won in part by stopping St. Martin's sophomore sensation running back Harlem Berry, who rushed for 2,218 yards and 36 touchdowns this season.
VC held him to 60 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. The Saints offense managed just 120 total yards but went into the game averaging just more than 30 points per game.
"I had many sleepless nights this past week thinking about how we were going to stop him," Prejean said. "It was a tall task.
"Coach (Frank) Gendusa came in with a great game plan to milk the clock and limit our possessions but our defense was able to get them into third-and-long and fourth-and-long. Yes, they converted a few of them, but we knew they couldn't sustain that against our defense."
Converting a few third- and fourth-and-longs on its second possession allowed St. Martin's to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter but outside of that drive and the one before halftime, the Saints were unable to solve the VC defense.
And when the Eagles' offense got on track, it was a rough night for the Saints.
"They just wore us out," Gendusa said. "We just got beat by a better club tonight.
"They were physical, they stayed with their game plan. We played with them for a good half, but we just don't have the reserves that they have.
"They just beat us upfront. No excuses. When you play a great team, you have to play great. We played hard and well but not at a level to overcome their players."
While the VC defense was doing its job, the offense wasn't far behind.
The Eagles got on the board first with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jonathon Dartez to Ashton Belaire and then took the lead for good on a 28-yard strike from Dartez to Ross Dartez.
The VC sophomore quarterback finished with 75 yards passing and two touchdowns and Tyjh Williams finished with 119 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Moore added 89 yards rushing and two scores as the Eagles rolled up 376 yards .
"The message at halftime was let's go lean on them and that's what we did in the second half," Prejean said. "The plan coming in was to wear them, out and that's what we did.
"That's classic football, and that's our identity right now."
Now the Eagles head to the Dome for a chance at their first state title since 2013.
"Two years ago we lost in the semifinals and these seniors, who were sophomores then, have been carrying that load," Prejean said. "We got that monkey off our back, and now we're going to try to finish this out."