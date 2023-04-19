FRANKLIN - It was a day of repeats as the District 7-1A track and field meet was held at Franklin Senior High with Hanson Memorial as the host school.
To begin with, the Hanson Tigers repeated as District 7-1A boys champs with a whopping 171 points, far ahead of second place Covenant Christian with 88 and third place Highland Baptist with 74 points.
The repeat theme continued on in the girls meet as Highland Baptist claimed its third straight district crown with 140 points, edging past second place Central Catholic with 124 points and third place Hanson with 74 points.
And it was a case of repeat winners in the individual events as Highland's freshman sensation Tyler Blissett claimed Outstanding Male Track with a triple win in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters.
Jeanerette's Kelbi Guillory matched Blissett with wins in the long, triple and high jump to claim Outstanding Male Field award.
Highland's Kiara Comeaux outdid the boys as she won first place in the 100, 200 and 400 meters as well as first place in the long jump to win Female Outstanding Track MVP and Hanson's Hillary Pillaro won the high jump and was second in the triple jump to claim Outstanding Female Field MVP.
Blissett, who has been one of the top long-distance runners in the area since the start of the track season, knew coming into the meet that he was feeling good about his chances to pull off a triple win.
"I set out to win the 800, 1600 and 3200 because I knew that I could win all three," Blissett said.
The Highland freshman didn't even have to work that hard in winning all three as his only competition was his Highland teammate Neil Mason. In fact, Blissett lapped the entire field, including his teammate in winning the 3200 in 10 minutes, 8 seconds, which he said was about 30 seconds off his personal best.
"I want to keep this going," he said. "I want to win all three at regionals next week and at the state meet in two weeks."
While Blissett has bee running for just about al of his brief life, Comeaux, isn't a big fan of track and field and only came out to help her team in its quest for a third straight district title.
"I'm not really into track so to bring down the award and to help lead the team to the title feels really good," Comeaux said. "Honestly, I hate running but my team needed me. Seriously, though, it helps keep me in shape for the other sports I play."
At first, Comeaux didn't think that she performed well in the long jump but she thought that she felt coming into the meet that she was going to run fast times in the 100 and 200 meters.
Jeanerette's Guillory is also on his own quest to qualify and triple at the state meet.
"That's the goal," he said. "I've been building up to this all season. It was hard today because by the time the triple jump came around, I had already won the high jump and long jump and my legs were tired."
The top four finishers in each event advance to the regional meet to be held at New Iberia on Tuesday although Scottie Williams, Highland's track and field coach, said that there may be a chance the meet is moved to Monday due to anticipated weather.
As far the boys meet, Hanson rolled away from the competition from the beginning claiming four event wins and top three finishes in five other events to pull away early.
In the girls meet, Highland and Central Catholic went toe-to-tie with each other all meet long, but it was Comeaux's efforts on the track and the field that proved to be the difference and the winning points for the Lady Bears.