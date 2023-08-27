WHAT WE KNOW
Highland Baptist coach Rick Hutson was forced to find a new starting quarterback just before the start of the 2022 season when Ty Olivier transferred to another school.
Enter Parker Perry, who picked up his new position rapidly. With Perry under center, the Bears began the season 2-0 ahead of a 23-13 loss to St. John-Plaquemine.
That's when things went awry. Perry suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the Week 4 district opener against Hanson Memorial. The Bears didn't win another game.
But Perry is back, and he led the Bears to a win over Delcambre in the Iberia Parish Jamboree where he threw a touchdown pass to younger brother Andrew.
The Bears have two good options at tailback in Charlie Dartez and Austin Stafford. Both ran the ball well last week. Hutson has packages for both tailbacks to be field at the same time, which should cause problems for opponents.
"Parker is a very mature high school kid," Hutson said. "Charlie had a great game in the jamboree. He had a ton of tackles and played really well on offense. He's our leader on defense. He makes all the checks."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
Like most Class 1A teams, the Bears don't have a huge roster. Their top two tailbacks are standout players, but there is no depth behind them. Just one injury derailed Highland Baptist's 2022 season.
The sole returning starter on the offensive line is center Logan Savoie. All four of the unit's new starters are underclassmen. Two are sophomores and one is a freshman.
Hutson likes what he has seen from his young offensive line, however.
"So far, I've been happy," he said. "The offensive line and Parker have both been making improvements every week. I saw a lot of improvement in the jamboree."
HOW WE SEE IT
The Bears plan to be in the mix of things in District 7-1A. Vermilion Catholic, which dominated the league last year, graduated almost all of its starters. Central Catholic also lost some key players, most notably tailback Damondrick Blackburn, who is now playing college football at UL.
Ditto for Hanson Memorial, whose standout tailback Eugene Foulcard signed with Southeastern Louisiana. Jeanerette and blue-chip tight end/defensive lineman Traville Frederick may be the team to beat on paper.
Highland Baptist is determined to have a say in District 7-1A. If the Bears stay healthy, that goal might be achieved.
Players to Watch
Charlie Dartez RB/LB 5-11, 185, Sr.
The jack of all trades is a versatile athlete. Dartez will line up at tailback and receiver on offense. He even played offensive line as a junior.
Parker Perry QB 5-9, 175, Sr.
Perry has the ideal demeanor for a quarterback. The senior's facial expressions and body language never seem to change.
Blayde White WR/DB 5-11, 175, Sr.
A future college baseball player, White is a two-time all-district selection in football. He had a touchdown-saving tackle against Delcambre. At receiver, White gained a nice chunk of yardage on a screen pass.
Austin Stafford RB/LB 5-10, 175, Jr.
Hutson said Stafford not only has a lot of speed, but the junior is also a physical runner. He found paydirt on a 97-yard run against Covenant Christian in 2022.
Quentin Martin TE/LB 6-1, 205, Jr.
An impressive physical specimen, Martin batted down a pass against Delcambre. He can line up at tight end on offense or flex out.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Quentin Martin (6-2, 205, Jr)*
WR Blayde White (5-11, 175, Sr)*
WR Andrew Perry (5-9, 165, Fr)
LT Luke Bordelon (5-10, 170, Jr)
LG Layne Kupihea (6-1, 200, Fr)
C Logan Savoie (5-11, 170, Jr)*
RG Peyton Ogea (6-0, 250, So)
RT Jaxon Olivier (5-9, 200, So)
QB Parker Perry (5-9, 175, Sr)*
RB Austin Stafford (5-10, 175, Jr)*
FB Charlie Dartez (5-11, 185, Sr)*
Defense
DE Peyton Ogea (6-0, 250, So)*
NT Kyron LeBlanc (6-0, 260, Jr)
DE Justin Suire (5-10, 210, So)
LB Luke Bordelon (5-11, 170, Jr)*
LB Phillip Romero (6-0, 180, So)
LB Charlie Dartez (5-11, 180, Sr)*
CB Garrett Barras (5-11, 175, Sr)*
CB Landon Decuir (5-9, 165, Jr)
SS Rowan Charpentier (5-10, 165, Jr)*
FS Blayde White (5-11, 175, Sr)*
*- Returning starter
Coaches
Head Coach: Rick Hutson.
Assistant coaches: Colby Batiste (WR/DB), Bo Barrilleaux (QB/WR), Geran Maples (OL/DL), Cole Stout (OL/DL), Xavier Berard (RB/LB).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 Houma Christian
Sept. 8 HAMILTON CHRISTIAN
Sept. 15 St. John
Sept. 22 Hanson
Sept. 29 Vermilion Catholic
Oct. 6 Merryville
Oct. 13 COVENANT CHRISTIAN
Oct. 20 Jeanerette
Oct. 27 CENTERVILLE
Nov. 3 CENTRAL CATHOLIC
2022 Results
Beat Houma Christian 20-14
Beat Hamilton Christian 52-14
Lost St. John 22-13
Lost Hanson 35-0
Lost Vermilion Catholic 48-0
Lost Merryville 22-7
Lost Covenant Christian 30-20
Lost Jeanerette 40-0
Lost Centerville 14-6
Lost Central Catholic 55-0
Last 5 years
2022: 2-8
2021: 5-5
2020: 3-3
2019: 4-6
2018: 0-10