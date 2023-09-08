YOUNGSVILLE - Vermilion Catholic kicker Dane Richoux almost endured a night to forget Friday night as the Eagles played Ascension Episcopal in a non-district game when his missed an extra point to leave the Eagles trailing by one point with just over two minutes left in the contest.
Instead, it turned out to be a thrilling night to remember for Richoux after drilling a 30-yard field goal with five seconds left in the game to give Vermilion Catholic a dramatic 30-28 win over Ascension Episcopal in Youngsville.
"I was still pretty confident about making the kick even after missing the point after," Richoux said about his game-winning kick. "I just kept my head cllear and lined up the kick."
That kick completed a wild fourth quarter rally that saw the Eagles go from a seven-point lead to a one-point deficit to a two-point win - all in the final five minutes.
"It was a big relief when it went through," Richoux said. "I was so focused on the kick I wasn't aware on anything that was going on around me."
Even his holder, VC quarterback Jonathon Dartez, who was in the middle of his own record-setting performance of the game, didn't bother Richoux.
"No," Dartez said. "I don't bother him or say anything to him when he's lined up to kick a field goal. Especially in this situation."
Even with one missed kick earlier in the game, VC coach Broc Prejean still had confidence in Richoux.
"He makes kicks in practice from 40 yards out all the time," Prejean said. "Anytime we get inside the 30 yard line, I have confidence that he will make the kick."
And that made kick Friday night moved the Eagles to 2-0 on the season while Ascension fell to 1-1.
"That was a season-defining win," Prejean said. "It's exciting for this community."
But it almost was a season-defining loss for the Eagles.
Down 27-20 with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Blue Gators marched 70 yards in just under three minutes and took the lead 28-27 on a touchdown pass and two-point conversion with 2:11 left in the game.
"That was a gutsy call and play from coach (Stephen) Hearen," Prejean said. "I was proud of how both teams played tonight."
Down by one point with two minutes left, Prejean didn't hit the panic button.
"We went out there and rolled the dice and went to the two-minute drill and said, 'Let's see what happens,'" the VC coach said.
It also didn't faze Dartez.
"I knew with two minutes left there was enough time to get a drive and get a score," the VC junior said. "There is always enough time to do that."
Dartez led the Eagles 57 yards in just over two minutes to set up Richoux's kick, converting two fourth down plays along the way.
"He gets this look in his eyes like he's going to do this," Prejean said.
Dartez finished the night with 359 yards rushing on 31 carries, both school records for quarterbacks at Vermilion Catholic.
"I have never rushed for 300 yards before," Dartez said. "I'm speechless. I don't know what to say.
"If I have to rush for 300 yards for us to win or it I have to throw for 300 yards for us to win, I'll do what I have to do."
The loss marred a great night by Ascension quarterback Connor Edmund, who threw for 203 yards. The Gators threw for more than 300 yards as a team.
There were six lead changes in the game with VC leading three times and Ascension three times as well, including a 17-14 lead at half after trailing 7-0 in the first quarter.
The Gators twice trailed by seven points in the game and led by seven points at 14-7 in the second quarter.
"Both teams never gave up and never quit at any point tonight," Prejean said. "This was a great game to be a part of tonight."