What we know
Lafayette Christian has playmakers on both sides of the football. Offensively, the Knights return one of the most electrifying players in the state in quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson.
Johnson won’t be lacking in support as he’ll be surrounded by potential game-changers in receivers Trae Grogan, Treanders Marzell and running back Jalen Noel.
“The strength of our team is going to be our senior leadership,” Knights first-year head coach Hunter Landry said. “We have a lot of players returning who got a lot of playing time last year that are seniors now. Anytime you can return an all-state quarterback, you are off to a good start.”
When the season gets underway, it will be the Knights’ defense that LCA relies upon to earn early-season victories.
Defensively, the Knights are going to be a force to be reckoned with, especially if they remain healthy with the likes of Texas commit Melvin Hills, Ty Lee, Jon Moore-Leday, Sandy Lewis, and Sam Taylor leading the way.
“Early on, we will be depending on our defense a lot,” Landry said. “We return a lot on the defensive side of the ball, so we will lean o them early.”
What we don’t know
How good will the Knights’ offensive line be this year? Will Johnson be forced to run around a lot more to avoid pressure? Will Noel be able to find running room against teams with talented defensive fronts?
Those are the questions Landry, and his staff hope to have answered by the time the regular season kicks off.
“We aren’t panicking about our offensive line,” Landry said. “We have some guys back this year who played in some big games for us last year. Two of the guys we are starting this year didn’t start every game last season, but they started against Teurlings in the semifinals and St. Thomas More in the finals. So, they have some big game experience.”
In addition to the offensive line, the Knights have concerns about their kicking game, although Landry is confident, they have viable candidates.
“The past few years, we have had a couple of soccer kids and that had been good for us,” Landry said. “This summer, we have had a lot of competition for the kicking job and that’s good because we love competition. We have a few guys competing and we’ll see how it works out.”
And if Landry had to guess, the Knights’ offensive line and kicking specialists are going to end up being more of a strength than a weakness by season’s end.
“The offensive line gets to go against our defensive line every day,” Landry said. “So, they are only going to get better. They understand that we have a special guy at quarterback, and he doesn’t need a whole lot of time to do what he does.”
How we see it
It’ll be interesting to see how the Knights perform with Landry at the helm, but no one seems to expect much of a drop off. The Knights are loaded with so much talent offensively and defensively, that it is hard to envision Lafayette Christian not being in contention for both the district and state championship again this season.
Players to watch
Ju’Juan Johnson QB, 5-11, 190, Sr.
The LSU commitment is one of the most explosive athletes in the state. Not only does he have a strong arm, but he has proven to be quite the threat when running with the football.
Melvin Hills DT, 6-3, 275, Sr.
Hills is a one-man wrecking crew. He has a great combination of size, speed and athleticism that makes it extremely difficult to block him one on one. Hills, a Texas commit, is tremendous at stopping the run with the ability to affect the quarterback as well.
Trae Grogan WR, 6-2, 197, Sr.
Grogan is a big playmaker on the outside in the passing game for the Knights. He has the ability to get down the field as a vertical threat, but he also has tremendous hands. He does a great job of going get the ball out of the air and in the run game, Grogan has proven to be a phenomenal blocker.
Ty Lee DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.
For the past two years, Lee has established himself as a shutdown corner in the Knights secondary. Now, the versatile senior will move to safety. Lee has great ball skills and the speed to stay with receivers. He is a more than willing tackler in run support and the coaches expect this to be his best season yet.
Sam Taylor LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.
Taylor, who is a returning starter for the Knights, has had a great summer. Taylor has great instincts and showed last season he is more than capable of making game-changing plays. Viewed as a second coach on the field for the Knights, Taylor is expected to be among LCA’s leading tacklers this season.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Trae Grogan (6-2, 195, Sr.)*
WR Treanders Marzell (5-10, 185, Sr.)*
WR Brennan Walker (5-10, 170, Jr.)
WR Calvin Parker (5-8, 180, Jr.)
OT Trevor Jeffrey (6-4, 215, Sr.)*
OG Miles Hills (6-1, 240, Sr.)
C Caden Rhodes (6-1, 275, Jr.)
OG Kaleb Campbell (6-7, 290, Soph.)
OT Britt Miller (6-2, 220, Jr.)*
QB Ju’Juan Johnson (6-0, 190, Sr.)*
RB Jalen Noel (5-9, 185, Jr.)*
Defense
DE Melvin Hills (6-3, 275, Sr.)*
DT Jon-Moore Leday (5-7, 230, Sr.)*
DE Jeremiah Jackson (6-2, 260, Sr.)*
LB Sam Taylor (6-1, 205, Sr.)*
LB Seth Offord (5-10, 205, Sr.)
LB Brice George (5-11, 185, Sr.)
LB Jaeden Winters (6-0, 190, Jr.)
CB Ty Lee (6-1, 180, Sr.)*
CB Luke Green (6-1, 165, Soph.)
FS Dwayne Hawkins (5-11, 168, Sr.)*
SS Chris Helaire (5-9, 150, Jr.)
Coaches
Head coach: Hunter Landry
Assistant coaches: Mitch Craft (Defensive Coordinator), Reggie Williams (Defensive Line), Matt Standiford (Offensive Line), Drew Bergeron (Wide Receivers/Special Teams Coordinator), Andre Gobert (Defensive Backs), Dwight Lewis (Inside Linebackers), Skip Babineaux (Running Backs), Chase Malbrue (Outside Linebackers), Brock Landry (Quarterbacks), Jacob Jones (Safeties), Joey Jackson (Statistician).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 Acadiana
Sept. 8 Woodlawn-BR
Sept. 15 JESUIT
Sept. 22 Ruston
Sept. 29 AVOYELLES
Oct. 5 NORTHSIDE
Oct. 12 Teurlings
Oct. 20 Westgate
Oct. 27 NORTH VERMILION
Nov. 3 ST. THOMAS MORE
2022 Results
Beat Acadiana 38-21
Beat Woodlawn-BR 33-12
Beat Jesuit 28-25
Lost Ruston 35-20
Beat Avoyelles 49-28
Beat Northside 56-21
Lost Teurlings 21-17
Beat Westgate 37-12
Beat North Vermilion 34-0
Lost St. Thomas More 41-34
Playoffs
Beat McDonogh 46-8
Beat De La Salle 70-49
Beat Teurlings 68-46
Lost St. Thomas More 52-48 (State Finals)
Last 5 years
2022: 10-4 (state runner-up)
2021: 10-2 (state runner-up)
2020: 9-1 (state champions)
2019: 12-1 (state champions)
2018: 14-0 (state champions)