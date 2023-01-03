There was a good reason it didn’t even take three weeks for Lafayette Christian to fill its head football coaching vacancy.
Just days after his Knights lost a memorable 52-48 state championship game to St. Thomas More, Trev Faulk resigned as LCA’s coach on Dec. 13.
On Tuesday, Lafayette Christian Academy president Jay Miller announced the promotion of 30-year-old offensive coordinator Hunter Landry to the position.
“The first thing we always do is look inside the program,” Miller said. “When I asked Trev for his opinion, he strongly recommended Hunter. He said Hunter played a much bigger role in the program this season, more than just calling the offensive plays.”
Landry said it began in the summer, showing up early for workouts to learn as much from Faulk as possible.
“Coach Faulk isn’t one who is going to ask for help,” Landry said. “He’s just going to do it himself, so I just kept asking him what I could do to help him.”
It also allowed Landry to learn the full impact Faulk had on his players.
“(Him) being available for them, helping them off the field and showing them that you love them,” Landry said about Faulk. “When coach Faulk told me he was leaving, it was shocking. But I noticed all the things the players said and wrote about him weren’t about all the state titles and the wins on the football field. It was all about his work ethic and how much he loved them.”
Landry served as the offensive coordinator over the past two seasons. He joined LCA’s coaching staff in 2018 after coaching at his alma mater Breaux Bridge, where he played quarterback.
After one year at LCA, Landry spent a season under coach Josh Fontenot at Southside High before returning to LCA when an offensive coordinator position opened up.
“It’s crazy,” said the 2010 Breaux Bridge graduate Landry, who left high school thinking he was about to major in accounting.
Instead, Breaux Bridge coach Paul Broussard asked him to help out as a volunteer coach.
“In that first year, I realized how much I loved it,” Landry said. “I just didn’t realize how much I’d enjoy coaching as a way of staying around the game I love without playing it.”
Miller made it clear Landry is the program’s head coach in every way.
“We’re not replaying where we were seven years ago,” Miller said referring to Faulk not having the title but effectively being the head coach in the past.
In fact, any future contributions to the program by Faulk will be behind the scenes with such things as conditioning and developing coaches.
“He won’t be on the field,” Miller said of Faulk. “Trev loves the kids and he loves LCA. He just didn’t have the time to devote to the program any longer. Any role that Trev plays in the program will be determined as time goes on.
“That will depend on whatever Hunter and Trev can craft out together, based on Hunter’s vision for the program and the time Trev has with his other business interests.”
Over the next few weeks, Landry hopes to learn how many coaches plan to stay on board, but his biggest chore will be finding a new defensive coordinator with Faulk no longer around on a daily basis.
Landry said it’ll be comforting to know Faulk “will only be a phone call away,” especially in his first offseason on the job.
Landry met with the team for the first time as the head coach on Tuesday.
“I told them that there’s going to be a difference in our relationship between being the offensive coordinator and the head coach, but it’s a good difference,” Landry said. “I think there’s a mutual respect there. They learned during the season there’s a time to joke and have fun, but it’s all business when you get on the field.
“The kids know. They’ve bought into what we can accomplish.”