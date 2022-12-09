No one expected the select Division II finals to be a defensive battle.
Good thing too because it was everything but.
In a game in which St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian Academy combined for 100 points and nearly 1,400 yards of total offense, the Cougars claimed a thrilling 52-48 win over the Knights to win the select Division II championship on Friday in the Caesars Superdome.
“It feels amazing,” Cougars quarterback Sam Altmann said of the Cougars winning the state title. “It was everything I dreamed it would be and more.”
It was the fourth time in five years the Cougars have reached the state finals, and the victory gave STM its third championship in the past four seasons.
“I’m awfully proud of my team,” Cougars coach Jim Hightower said. “This is pretty special.”
The Cougars (13-1) overcame a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Altman to receiver Christian McNees, a recovered onsides kick by Nico Blanchard and then a 54-yard touchdown pass from Altmann to Connor Stelly to regain the lead permanently for STM.
How many games has Hightower coached that ended this way?
“None. And I’ve been involved in over 500 games,” he said. “Definitely a wild game for sure.
"We’re going to have to go to work on defense in Lafayette, but we know how to play offense.”
The Cougars had 623 yards (422 passing, 201 rushing) of total offense, while the Knights finished with 769 (422 rushing, 347 passing).
Altmann was named the Most Outstanding Player for the Cougars in the win, after he completed 22 of 39 passes for 422 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. But Altmann downplayed the recognition.
“It shouldn’t have gone to me,” said Altmann, who had three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone. “It should have gone to Christian or the offensive line. They did a great job.”
McNees and Stelly were sensational in the win for the Cougars, as the duo combined for 14 receptions for 372 yards and four touchdowns. McNees had eight catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns, while Stelly had six receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Hornback stepped up in a big way for the Cougars as well, catching six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
“We were down most of the game (in the second half),” McNees said. “But Sam really stepped it up for us. He gave every receiver a chance (to make a play on the ball).”
The Cougars were once again able to enjoy success on the ground as well, rushing for 201 yards and a touchdown. Hutch Swilley was a big reason for the Cougars’ success running the football. He finished with a team-high 167 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
“We can’t forget to credit the offensive linemen,” Hightower said. “They do work in the trenches and none of this would happen without them.”
For the second time in as many seasons, Lafayette Christian has finished as state runner-up and both losses have come in heartbreaking fashion for the Knights. Last year, in the Division III finals, a snap over the punter’s head was recovered in the end zone by St. Charles for what would be the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been blessed to be here six times in a row,” Knights coach Trev Faulk said. “Obviously, we have lost back-to-back heartbreakers. I’m just extremely proud of our kids. All the time, all the effort and everything that we put in, sorry that I couldn’t do enough for them to help them get over the hump there at the end. Unfortunately, in life some of these lessons are learned through heartbreak.”
The Knights, who finish the season 10-4 overall, were led offensively by quarterback JuJuan Johnson. The junior combined for nearly 600 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 347 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for a game-high 238 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries en route to being named the Knights’ Most Outstanding Player.
“It’s hard,” Johnson said of the loss. “I want to apologize to the seniors for not giving them what they really wanted and what we worked for. We just have to keep fighting.”
In addition to Johnson, the Knights were led offensively by running back Dudley Jackson and receivers Alonzo Ryes and Trae Grogan. Jackson finished with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while also catching five passes for 58 yards and another score. Ryes had four receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown, Grogan ended with 102 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.