WHAT WE KNOW
The Iota offense is in good hands with junior Peyton Renfro returning at quarterback. Renfro ranked seventh among metro area passers last year with 1,696 yards and 13 TDs.
Renfro guided the Bulldogs to nine straight wins after consecutive losses to Iowa and St. Louis Catholic to open the season.
"If Peyton has the same type of season, we'll be a successful team," coach Ray Aucoin said. "He is smart, composed and patient in the pocket. He knows the progressions. When pressure comes, he knows what to do."
The top two receivers return in Jayce Lantier and Dylan Callahan. Lantier caught 29 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. Callahan added 28 catches for 414 yards and four TDs.
"They both worked hard this summer," Aucoin said. "I'm looking for Dylan to have another breakout year. He got started late last year. Jayce had 129 yards in Week 1 against Iowa."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
Will the Bulldogs be as productive rushing the football? That's a question mark Clay Doucet and Brayden Lavergne, who combined for more than 1,800 yards and 25 TDs, both graduated. The offensive line also has three new faces.
The good news is that running back Jacob Cormier (567 yards) and offensive linemen Seth Leckelt and Layne Turner are back. Tight end Austin Hebert is another returning starter. Connor Fruge is the next running back to watch. Cormier, who ran for 305 yards and three TDs as a sophomore against St. Louis, should top the 1,000-yard threshold.
"We absolutely have some position battles," Aucoin said. "We're looking for those new offensive linemen and a third receiver.
"We surprised a lot of people. We were able to stay in the spread offense with one or two backs, then come out in Week 4 in the power-I formation. We like to get yards and have fun."
HOW WE SEE IT
Aucoin is confident that his offense will get better each week as the new starters get acclimated. The defense, which has to replace tackling machine Dayton Boone and interception leader Luke Duhon, has depth with 15 lettermen returning. The front seven, which are undersized, will rely on speed and technique.
Iota swept through District 3-4A with a perfect 6-0 record in Aucoin's first year at the helm. The defense allowed only 45 points through the first five league games, and some of those came against the Bulldogs' second-string.
In Week 10, Iota wrestled the district crown from Church Point. The Bulldogs led 37-14 and went on to prevail 44-28. The two Acadia Parish programs seem destined to settle the district in the regular season finale once again. Aucoin describes the Bulldogs as "a top 10 team in Class 3A."
Players to Watch
CB/P Blayton Fontenot 5-9, 165, Sr.
Fontenot isn't your average punter. For one thing, he's an all-state punter. Moreover, he's a returning starter in the secondary who isn't afraid to put a big hit on an opponent.
LB Jackson Scott 5-9, 185, Sr.
Scott collected 95 tackles as a junior, which was second only to Boone's 111 stops. He is primed for another huge season in Iota's 4-3 defense, which held seven opponents to single-digit scoring.
QB Peyton Renfro 6-0, 185, Jr.
As Renfro goes, so will the Bulldogs. Already a poised pocket passer, Renfro grew two inches since last year. He could be on track for a 2,000-yard campaign.
WR Dylan Callahan 6-2, 185, Sr.
Callahan has the size and athletic ability to stretch the field. He shined this summer in 7-on-7 competition with a three-TD performance against Opelousas.
WR Jayce Lantier 5-9, 165, Jr.
Talented slot receiver who caught three passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in a second round playoff game against Breaux Bridge. Lantier could see his numbers double from last year with the offense apt to throw more.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Jayce Lantier (5-9, 165, Jr.)
WR Dylan Callahan (6-1, 185, Sr.)*
TE Austin Hebert (5-10, 190, Sr.)*
OT Cole Simar (6-1, 220, Jr.)*
OG Layne Turner (6-1, 230, Sr.)*
C Seth Leckelt (5-10, 205, Jr.)*
OG Lane Andrepont (5-9, 190, Soph.)
OT Cooper Frey (6-2, 220, Soph.)
QB Peyton Renfro (6-0, 185, Jr.)*
RB Jacob Cormier (5-9, 165, Sr.)*
RB Connor Fruge (5-9, 185, Jr.)*
Defense
DE Trevor Ruffner (5-11, 220, Jr.)*
DT Brock Keltner (5-9, 220, Sr.)*
DT Mason Holy (5-10, 190, Jr.)
DE Colt Sonnier (5-10, 185, Sr.)
LB Jackson Scott (5-9, 185, Sr.)*
LB Lance Beasley (5-10, 185, Jr.)
LB Haiden Reed (5-10, 180, Sr.)
CB Blayton Fontenot (5-10, 170, Sr.)*
CB Bryson Allison (5-9, 165, Sr.)*
FS Ashton Darbonne (5-10, 170, Sr.)
SS Christian Beasley (5-9, 165, Sr.)*
Coaches
Head coach: Ray Aucoin
Assistant coaches: Brian Keltner (D Line Special teams Co), Steven Thomas (OC), Kyle Smith (LBs), Tristan Miller (QBs), Chris Farlow (O Line, Run Game), Dylan Navarre (RBs), Michael Thevis (DBs), Leonard Cloud Jr. (Analyst).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 IOWA
Sept. 8 St. Louis
Sept. 14 CROWLEY
Sept. 22 VILLE PLATTE
Sept. 29 Jennings
Oct. 6 NORTHWEST
Oct. 13 Pine Prairie
Oct. 20 Mamou
Oct. 27 PORT BARRE
Nov. 3 Church Point
2022 Results
Lost Iowa 27-8
Lost St. Louis Catholic 14-11
Beat Crowley 15-8
Beat Ville Platte 41-0
Beat Jennings 21-13
Beat Northwest 38-6
Beat Pine Prairie 56-12
Beat Mamou 40-0
Beat Port Barre 55-6
Beat Church Point 44-28
Playoffs
Beat Northwest 28-0
Lost Breaux Bridge 33-18
Last 5 years
2022: 9-3
2021: 8-4
2020: 3-4
2019: 9-3
2018: 13-1