Teurlings Catholic's offense has been unstoppable through two games, but the Rebels will encounter a difficult test Friday in LaPlace against St. Charles.
The Class 2A Comets' defense has played well in wins over Class 4A programs Archbishop Shaw (17-10) and Lutcher (16-14).
St. Charles held Lutcher, the reigning Division II non-select champions, to 12 of 26 passing for 163 yards and an interception and 38 yards rushing on 21 carries.
"They have a ton of starters back on defense," Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. "They're very hard to prepare for on both sides of the ball. They give offenses a lot of different looks. It's a challenge up front to protect the quarterback."
Rebels quarterback Preston Welch has completed 23 of 30 passes for 324 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions in a little more than six quarters. The senior played sparingly in the second half of last week's 45-14 win against Avoyelles.
St. Charles has made four straight state final appearances with two consecutive championships. The Rebels rallied from a 19-7 halftime deficit to beat the Comets 28-22 last year in Lafayette.
Both teams have good kickers. Tyler Milioto has field goals in both the Comets' wins, including the game-winner last week. Charlie Mader kicked a 38-yard field goal last week for the Rebels.
"Special teams could certainly be a tipping point," Charpentier said. "It can be the difference in a one possession game."
Rams still searching
Russell Babineaux filled in at quarterback last week for Acadiana with starter Caden DiBetta sidelined by an injury.
Babineaux, a top receiver prospect, rushed for 88 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown in the 35-7 win at Sulphur in the District 3-5A opener for both teams. The junior completed 4 of 9 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
As expected with a new quarterback, there were some hiccups.
"We fumbled six or seven times," Rams coach Matt McCullough said. "Five were on snaps. One was on a pitch and another on a handoff."
DiBetta will be a game-time decision on Friday at New Iberia (0-2, 0-1). If he can't go, McCullough will call on Babineaux again.
"He made some good plays," McCullough said. "It's always scary when your backup quarterback goes in there. The good thing is that Russell was a backup quarterback as a freshman."
Linebacker Shamarius Harris recorded 10 solo tackles with seven assists, a sack and a forced fumble against Sulphur. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior is a three-year starter and one of five returning starters on the front seven.
"He does a tremendous job of getting to the football and making plays at the line of scrimmage," McCullough said. "He'll chase a play 30 yards downfield. He knows his position. He and Amir Hill are leaders of our defense."
Pios plugging along
Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook is a master of plugging in new starters. Almost every year, it seems that the Pioneers replace a host of seniors with first-year starters.
The Pioneers graduated nine defensive starters each of the past two seasons. This year's unit may be inexperienced, but it has come together quickly. Last week, Notre Dame defeated St. Martinville 28-7.
"I've been really pleased with the intensity," Cook said. "We've played with physicality against challenging competition."
The Pioneers faced St. Thomas More and Carencro in the preseason before taking on Southside in Week 1. The Pioneers didn't play badly in the 28-17 loss to Southside, which rushed for 242 yards. The Sharks ran for over 500 yards last week at Cecilia.
Notre Dame limited St. Martinville tailback Steven Blanco to 41 yards on 11 carries. Tigers quarterback Kaden Zeno completed 9 of 22 passes for 88 yards.
"Blanco had two runs of 60-plus yards on us last year," Cook said. "We didn't punt or kickoff well against Southside. Their longest drive was around 60 yards. They had a four-yard drive after the ball got knocked out of one of our players' hands."
Notre Dame defensive stalwarts include tackle Sam Kirsch, linebackers Jackson Casanova and Will Prevost, safety Eli Gros and cornerback Keagan Semmes. Kirsch and Casanova are returning starters. Semmes had an interception last week.
Parker Faust will get the start at quarterback against Comeaux (0-2) on Friday. Starter Jackson Link is expected to miss a few weeks with a hip flexor injury. Faust, who finished last week's game, completed 6 of 10 passes for 59 yards while carrying 10 times for 54 yards.
Tailback Joe Quebedeaux (26-113, three TDs) leads the Pioneers in rushing.
"We rotate two tailbacks and two fullbacks," Cook said. "I learned to do that in my first few years of coaching. I had two of the best tailbacks I've ever had and both got worn down late in the season."