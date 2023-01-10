Lafayette Christian’s head girls basketball coach Errol Rogers was a little concerned about having to face the Southern Lab Kittens for a third time this season.
Even though his Knights had been victorious in each of the first two meetings against the Kittens, Rogers knew continued success against the defending Division IV champions would only become more difficult.
And while it proved to be more of a challenge this time around, the Knights were able to hold off the Kittens to claim a 67-60 victory in non-district action on Tuesday.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season,” Rogers said. “It’s hard because the other team has a lot of time to adjust. They have a really good coach, and she knows what she is doing.”
Offensively, the Knights were led by junior guard Jada Richard and post player Eve Alexander, who combined for 41 points. Richard finished with a game-high 25 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Alexander had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.
“The last three or four games, Eve has been playing really consistent,” Rogers said. “She has done a great job of rebounding and defending the opposing team’s best post player. She has done a good job of adapting to the way we want her to defend and around the rim she has done a great job of finishing.”
After winning the first two meetings by 21 and 15 respectively, the Knights, who improved to 19-2 overall found themselves in a back-and-forth battle against Southern Lab before pulling away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Kittens 21-13.
“Our kids really battled in the second half,” Rogers said. “I felt that we really stepped it up in the second half and that was the difference in the game.”
Although happy to come out victorious, Rogers wasn’t pleased with the game due to their inability to keep the Kittens off the boards and the 19 turnovers.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Rogers said. “But I’ll take an ugly win instead of a pretty loss. We had a lot of unforced turnovers. I mean we were just throwing the ball away and allowing them to get some easy baskets. We also allowed too many second chance points. But we got the win.”
In addition to Richard and Alexander, the Knights also had Indera Hebert score 13 points, while Kaliyah Samuels chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds.
In the losing effort for the Kittens (13-8), Shalia Foreman (4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist) and Kinsley James (5 rebounds) scored 17 points each, while Gabriell Hill finished with 11 points eight rebounds and three blocks.
“I thought (Tuesday) the better team didn’t win,” Rogers said. “The better team (Tuesday) didn’t win because they were the best team.”