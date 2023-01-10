Lafayette Christian girls basketball coach Errol Rogers was a little concerned about facing Southern Lab for a third time this season.
Even though his Knights won the two previous meetings, Rogers knew a third victory against the reigning Division IV champions wouldn't be easy.
And while it proved to be more of a challenge this time, the Knights held off the Kittens 67-60 in a nondistrict game on Tuesday.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season,” Rogers said. “It’s hard because the other team has a lot of time to adjust. They have a really good coach, and she knows what she is doing.”
Tthe Knights were led by guard Jada Richard and post player Eve Alexander, who combined for 41 points. Richard scored a game-high 25 points, while Alexander had 16.
“The last three or four games, Eve has been playing really consistent,” Rogers said. “She has done a great job of rebounding and defending the opposing team’s best post player. She has done a good job of adapting to the way we want her to defend, and around the rim she has done a great job of finishing.”
After winning the first two meetings by 21 and 15 points, the Knights (19-2) found themselves in a battle before pulling away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Kittens 21-13.
“Our kids really battled in the second half,” Rogers said. “I felt that we really stepped it up in the second half and that was the difference in the game.”
While happy with the win, Rogers was displeased with his team's inability to keep Kittens off the boards while also committing 19 turnovers.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Rogers said. “But I’ll take an ugly win instead of a pretty loss. We had a lot of unforced turnovers. I mean we were just throwing the ball away and allowing them to get some easy baskets. We also allowed too many second-chance points. But we got the win.”
LCA's Indera Hebert added 13 points, while Kaliyah Samuels chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds.
The Kittens (13-8) were led by Shalia Foreman and Kinsley James with 17 points each. Southern Lab's Gabriell Hill added 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.