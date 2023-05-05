PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jada Richard, Lafayette Christian
Lafayette Christian's Jada Richard relishes the opportunity to be challenged.
In fact, since entering high school, the junior guard has competed across three divisions.
And each season ended with the Lady Knights hoisting up the state championship trophy.
Fittingly, Richard, who was the District 4-4A and Class 4A state MVP, has been named the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Girls' Basketball Player of the Year.
"We worked hard all season and stayed true to the grind," Richard said. "We really trusted each other. This past season was hard, but we pushed through and got another championship."
With Richard leading the way, the Lady Knights won its third consecutive state championship across three divisions.
"This past season was more about my teammates and watching them get better," Richard said. "It wasn't about me and the type of person and player that I am, if I can help you then I'm going to help you."
This past season, Richard averaged 28.2 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals.
"It's great. I know that I'm blessed to receive any accolades that I get," Richard said. "But (getting accolades) isn't a surprise to me either because I work for them. I deserve them because I know how hard I work and how much time I put in."
Richard, who scored 831 points this past season, has scored 2,021 points in three years.
Although the LSU commit has won state championships and MVP awards, Richard said there is always more to prove.
"My drive is that I'm an LSU commit, and they just won a national championship," Richard said. "I'm going to always play with that chip on my shoulder because I will never forget where I come from."
All-Metro girls basketball team
FIRST TEAM
Chrysta Narcisse, Lafayette High
AC Froehlich, St. Thomas More
D'Jaiyah Levy, Abbeville
Kira Johnson, Lafayette High
Eymani Key, Southside
Jaylen Stevens, Breaux Bridge
Shanell Celestine, Northside
Eve Alexander, Lafayette Christian, Jr.
Nyla Goodman, Acadiana, Sr.
Shaine Parker, Church Point, Jr.
Kennedy Sinitiere, Teurlings, Sr.
Shelcie Leblanc, Carencro, Jr.
Alaysha Veal, Northside, Sr.
Brynnan Boyd, St. Thomas More
SECOND TEAM
M'Kiyah Olivier, Highland Baptist; Le'aisa Brown, North Vermilion; Indearia Hebert, Lafayette Christian; Zoe Spain, Acadiana; Karrington Eugene, Southside; Sarigh Mitchell, Rayne; Madison Flugence, Beau Chene; Chloe Dupuis, Opelousas; Sage Wimberly, Iota; Bethany Irving, North Central; Taylor Barnaba, JS Clark; Grace Paul, Lafayette High; Zoriahn Davis, New Iberia; Le'aisa Brown, North Vermilion; Marshayla Lazard, Northwest.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tarunye Kanonu, Lafayette High
Lafayette High head girls basketball coach Tarunye Kanonu knew her Lady Lions would look to avenge falling short of their goal of winning a state title a year ago.
And although they had lost a great amount of talent to graduation, Kanonu was confident a title run was once again in the cards for the Lady Lions.
Kanonu was proven to be correct as she led the Lady Lions to a 28-6 overall record and the Division I select state championship.
"We are very excited about what we were able to accomplish," Kanonu said. "It was a special moment that we were able to share with so many people. That experience of falling short only made us hungrier this season."
It was the second girls' basketball state championship in school history for the Lady Lions, whose first came in 2012.
For her efforts, Kanonu has been named the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
"It's exciting," Kanonu said of winning the honor. "It's great when people see all of the hard work that goes into it. I'm not one that looks for validation because I know what I bring to the table."