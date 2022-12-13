Lafayette Christian guard Jada Richard put on a show in front of the home fans and several college coaches in Monday's rivalry game against Lafayette High.
The state's top-ranked junior scored 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor as the Knights defeated the Lions 61-40.
The Lions (7-3) took their only lead on a Chrysta Narcisse free throw less than a minute into the first quarter.
LCA used a 10-0 run to get some breathing room later in the quarter. Richard got it started with a 3-pointer. Indera Hebert followed with a 3-pointer from the wing. Kaliyah Samuels, a 6-0 freshman and Richard then added two free throws apiece.
"It surprised me," Knights coach Errol Rogers said of the quick start. "I know we're OK, but it surprised me that we were able to get after them and do some of the things we did."
Richard, who scored 27 points in the first half, made her first four field goals and didn't miss a shot until a last-second attempt at the end of the quarter. She hit four 3-pointers and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line before coming out at the 3:42 mark of the fourth.
"Jada felt it tonight," Rogers said.
The Knights have several top prospects. Six-foot senior Dacia Jones, the daughter of UL women's associate head coach Deacon Jones, is ranked as the state's No. 8 prospect by LGR Basketball. Juniors Eve Alexander (10th) and Hebert (33rd) are also college prospects.
"I have more scorers this year," Rogers said. "All five starters can score at any time. That helps. That really helps.
"We do need to be more patient. We have so many scorers that sometimes we shoot too quickly."
Alexander, a 6-0 forward with scholarship offers from UL-Monroe and Nicholls State, scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds and also had five steals.
"Eve played bigger than she is tonight," Rogers said. "I thought she did an excellent job defensively against (6-foot-2 center Grace Paul). She was able to score down low. She usually gets a lot of points running the floor. Tonight, she did a lot of things near the rim, posting up and making some good moves."
Narcisse, a South Alabama signee, scored nine of her team-high 21 points in the first quarter for the Lions, who won both matchups last year against LCA.
"In the past five to six years, Lafayette High has always been our rival," Richard said. "They probably will be for a very long time. They're a great team. They always play how they play. They play fast. They play scrappy. We just have to adjust."
Richard said the Knights, who were without starting guard Taelyn Taylor on Monday, need to get sharper in a couple of areas.
"We need to work on boxing out and passing fakes," she said. "That's what's stopping us from being a great team. Once we get that down, we have a couple of young kids we're trying to get into the flow of the game. After that, we'll be good."