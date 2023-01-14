When the Northside Vikings’ boys basketball team plays well defensively, it is often reflected in the final score.
On Friday, the Vikings were locked in on the defensive end of the court, making life too difficult for Tara in a 63-28 win over the Trojans.
“Our defense has been up and down all season,” Vikings head coach Jason Herbstler said. “There have been nights when we have locked it down defensively and made it tough for teams to score and then there have been nights where it looks as if we’re in a scoring contest. (Friday) was a night where we made it tough on Tara to score.”
The defensive effort was led by the Vikings’ Jamarian Johnnie, Bri’Trevain Lee and Ke’Andre Barfield, who Herbstler credited for setting the tone.
“Our inside people did a great job of controlling the paint,” Herbstler said. “Tara had a tough time scoring against them.”
The trios’ effort was instrumental in kickstarting the Vikings’ offense as well, as Northside (11-9) successfully executed Herbstler’s game plan.
“We wanted to get stops defensively and got get buckets in transition,” Herbstler said. “I told the guys not to just settle for getting stops. I felt if we got an early lead we could control the game and really make them have to work to score.”
Johnnie finished with a game-high 17 points, while Lee and guard Zion McCoy each contributed with 10. Barfield just missed scoring in double-figures as his night ended with eight points.
“That was big for us,” Herbstler said when asked how important it is for the Vikings to be balanced and have someone other than McCoy being able to lead the charge offensively. “A big point of emphasis for us this year is to play from the inside-out, because we are very good around the rim.”
Despite the victory, there were two things Herbstler wasn’t overly pleased with, but neither he deemed to be a cause for concern.
“I thought we got off to a slow start and I didn’t feel like we shot the basketball from the outside well,” Herbstler said. “I just didn’t feel like our energy was there at the start of the game. Our energy wasn’t great, but around the second quarter guys began to pick it up.
“I think not shooting the ball well was due to us wanting to go inside more,” Herbstler continued. “Because of that, guys didn’t get into their shooting rhythms.”
In the losing effort, Tara (5-16) was led offensively by John Conley, who finished with a team-high 10 points, while David Dixon chipped-in with seven.