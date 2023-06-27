Jason Bonin wasn't actively searching for another prep baseball head coaching position, but a job ultimately found him.
When Thomas Tillery left Carencro High near the end of May for Sulphur, Bonin was contacted about the job. He applied and was officially announced as the Bears coach on Monday.
"Someone sent me a message to see if I would be interested," said Bonin, who spent the past two years as an assistant at Breaux Bridge. "I wasn't going out looking for anything. After I got the message, I thought about it, did a little soul-searching and felt like it was a good idea."
Bonin already knew Tillery, having coached against him numerous times. Breaux Bridge routinely faced the Bears, as did Rayne, where Bonin served as head coach for several years.
"Coach Tillery told me they have a lot of kids coming back," Bonin said. "I asked about the program as a whole. He really thinks it's in a good place. I'm not taking over a program that is rebuilding. It's a program that is already established."
Tillery lauded the Bear' booster club and talked about the great support the program enjoys from the community. Returning players such as outfielder Chantz Babineaux and pitcher Luke Roger are an added bonus.
"I saw Carencro play last year and was really impressed with the talent on the field," Bonin said. "I've heard a lot of good things and can't wait to coach them."
Bonin has been successful at every turn, guiding Hanson Memorial and Cecilia to district titles as head coach. He led Rayne to a pair of district championships and helped Breaux Bridge capture consecutive titles in 2021 and 2022.
"A lot of patience," he said when asked what contributed to his success. "I've gotten some really good help from assistant coaches along the way, and I've had good players."
Bonin graduated from Teurlings Catholic in 1993. He signed to play baseball with Louisiana Colleg, but transferred to UL after one year. He successfully walked on to Cajuns coach Tony Robichaux's team the next season.
"I had a little bit of an injury I suffered in the fall series," Bonin said. "I was burned out from playing. I wanted to do something else. I wanted to coach."
Carencro reached the Division I select regional round last year where it lost to state champion Jesuit. In 2017, the Bears advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals.
"I like small ball, a fast-paced game where we can create a lot of chaos and run a lot," Bonin said.