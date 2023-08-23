What we know
In 2022, Jeanerette High has its best season in almost 20 years as the Tigers won six games and played host to a first round playoff game.
In most cases, that success would mean that the Tigers would fall back to a 2 or 3 win team for many years.
But that may not be the cast in 2023 as the Tigers return virtually everyone from last season's team including tight end/ linebacker Traville Frederick, who is a Tulane commitment and junior quarterback Zyon Colar, who has been starting since he was a freshman.
"We gonna bring some excitement to the game," Jeanerette coach CC Paul said. "They are hungry and they're ready.
"Last year we were feeling out offensively. This year we are going to be a lot more explosive on offense. We got faster over the offseason and the offense is going to catch up to the defense, which was good last year and since we only lost two players on defense, is only going to be better this year."
Frederick is going to be key on offense, according to Paul, because he is going to draw a lot of double coverage which is going to free up other receivers.
"I have a new guy in Za'Waylon Jackson who had a great offseason. He is one of the fastest players on the team and is going to be a factor," Paul said. "I have a freshman, Morris Walters, who can stretch the field and we have a combination of running backs who are back with a lot more experience in the offense."
Paul said the heart of soul of the team is going to be the defense. With nine starters returning the Tigers are going to fly to the ball and with all four returning in the secondary, Jeanerette will take a lot more chances on going for the interception against passing teams.
Another key returner on defense is outside linebacker Javonte Williams, who led the team in sacks last season.
What we don't know
What has Paul concerned the most about is team is complacency.
"We had some success last season and in the past that would have been enough for Jeanerette football to rest on its laurels and just let things happen.
"I think we've managed to convince them that was in the past and now this is the future for Jeanerette football," Paul said. "Still though we have a lot of players on the team (41 dress out for games) but we still have a lot of freshmen and sophomores who are going to see playing time and we have to guard against them making mistakes and then not get focused on being in the game."
How we see it
Under Paul, and former head coach Zeb Simon, back as an assistant. Jeanerette has had a history of tough defenses but offenses that struggled to put the ball into the end zone.
Paying in an always tough District 8-A with Vermilion Catholic and Central Catholic, that defense is going to again be tested this year. If the offense comes around, like it did in spots last year, Jeanerette could easily be a 7,8 win team and again play host t tp a couple of playoff games.
Five to watch
Traville Frederick TE/LB, 6-4, 240, Sr.
The heart and soul of the defense. Led the team in tackles last season. Committed to Tulane. An honors student who is already taking college courses as a dual renrollement student.
Zyon Colar QB, 6-9, 180, Jr.
Two-year starter for the Tigers, led the team in passing and third in rushing last season.
"He has become a true student of tee game," Paul said. "He knows the offense and how to run it and has become much improved in his decision-making. Not afraid to run with the ball if the pass isn't there."
Andre Matthews OL/DL, 6-1, 230, Sr.
Two-year starter and the leader of the offensive line. "He makes many of the calls for us on the line," Paul said.
Dominique Lewis QB/WR/FS, 6-1, 170, Sr.
Leader of the secondary. Was in the top five of tackles last year for the TIgers. Makes the defensive secondary calls for the team.
Jamouri Walters TE/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Another returning starters for the Tigers, Walters is part of a four-man linebacker crew that can cover from sideline to sideline both for the pass and the run.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Morris Walters (6-1, 172, Fr.)
WR Steve Lively (5-6, 155, Sr.)
WR Za’Waylon Jackson (6-4, 180, Sr.)
TE Traville Frederick Jr (6-4, 240, Sr.)
OT Tony Barabin (6-0, 200, Sr.)
OG Jerrion Sereal (6-0, 280, Sr.)
C Nyhkwquan Drexler (5-11, 210, Sr.)
OG Andre Mathews (6-1, 230, Sr.)
OT Brandon Allen (6-0, 215, Jr.)
QB Zyon Colar (5-9, 180, Jr.)
RB Desean Tolbert (5-9, 190, Soph.)
Defense
DE Javonte Williams (6-1, 235, Soph.)
DT Gregery Green (6-1, 275, Fr.)
DT Traville Frederick Jr (6-4, 240, Sr.)
LB Jamouri Walters (6-0, 190, Sr.)
LB Andre Mathews (6-1, 230, Sr.)
LB Brandon Allen (6-0, 215, Jr.)
CB Arnaz Marks (5-10, 178, Sr.)
CB Zyre Colar (5-10, 160, Jr.)
FS Dominique Lewis (6-1, 170, Jr.)
SS Jaiden Ward (5-10, 165, Soph.)
SS Andre Sonnier (5-9, 170, Jr.)
Coaches
Head Coach: Clifford Paul.
Assistants coaches: Steven Simon (Offensive Coordinator, (QB/S), Zeb Simon (Offensive Line), Cameron DeRouen (Wide Receivers/DB), Cedric Paul (Defensive Line), Dallas Walters (Inside Linebackers), Tyus Gage (Outside Linebackers).
2023 Schedule
Aug. 31 WESTMINSTER
Sept. 8 Morgan City
Sept. 15 LAKE ARTHUR
Sept. 22 Centerville
Sept. 28 Central Catholic
Oct. 6 HANSON
Oct. 13 VERMILION CATHOLIC
Oct. 20 HIGHLAND BAPTIST
Oct. 27 Covenant Christian
Nov. 3 St. John
2022 Results
Beat Westminster 14-8
Beat Morgan City 2-0
Lost Lake Arthur 13-0
Beat Centerville 8-0
Lost Central Catholic 47-0
Lost Hanson 41-34
Lost Vermilion Catholic 53-0
Beat Highland Baptist 40-0
Beat Covenant Christian 22-0
Beat St. John 22-0
Playoffs
Lost Delhi 34-6
Last 5 years
2022: 6-5
2021: 0-10
2020: 3-5
2019: 3-7
2018: 2-8