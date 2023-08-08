WHAT WE KNOW
North Vermilion will run the football the vast majority of the time. First-year coach Joe Heintz isn't changing the offense installed last year by Brett Blakey, who is now at Vermilion Catholic.
The Patriots reached the Division II non-select quarterfinals with a ball-control system that primarily operates out of the Wing-T. Heintz plans to add a few wrinkles, but the concept will remain the same.
"The strength of our offense is the running game," he said. "That's what we're going to hang our hat on."
Tucker Denais, who was second on the team in rushing last year, will get carries at wingback and fullback. Norris Benoit is another versatile weapon. Heintz will look to get Benoit involved in both running and catching the football.
"It's no mystery that in order for us to be successful, Tucker and Norris have to touch the football," he said.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Patriots started 10 seniors on offense last year. Peyton Pereida worked his way into the lineup at center as a sophomore, but the rest of the unit is inexperienced.
There isn't a lot of depth behind the starters on the offensive line either.
"What we have up front is good," Heintz said. "We have to develop the players behind them. The biggest thing we're trying to do is develop some depth."
North Vermilion threw the ball sparingly last season, attempting anywhere from 1-10 passes per game. The Patriots caught defenses by surprise at times, most notably in the second round of the playoffs when senior quarterback Jag Broussard tossed two TDs.
Senior quarterback Logan Thompson, who primarily played defense last year, will follow the same blueprint.
"We're going to run the football," Heintz said. "We're going to throw the ball, too. We'll line up in the Wing-T and the Flexbone with the ability to go with two tight ends, two wide receivers or one of each."
HOW WE SEE IT
The Patriots open with games against parish rivals Kaplan, Erath and Abbeville. Last year, those games were decided by a total of 16 points, and they promise to be dogfights again.
North Vermilion went 3-2 in non-district with wins against Loreauville, Kaplan and LaGrange and close losses to Erath and Abbeville. Those first five games are of paramount importance for a program in rugged District 5-4A.
The Patriots' defense, which returns three starters, is in the same boat as its offense with a slew of new faces. With early season wins at a premium, everything hinges on how quickly the new starters develop.
Five to Watch
Norris Benoit WR/CB 5-11, 185, Sr.
Benoit is a difference maker who averaged just under 30 yards per catch last season. He'll see spot duty in the secondary with the bulk of his snaps coming on offense.
Myles Johnson DE, 6-2, 225, Sr.
Heintz said that Johnson, who has been unblockable in practice, is the best defensive lineman he's seen in 20-plus years of coaching.
Tucker Denais RB, 6-0, 195, Sr.
Denais is blessed with the speed to play wingback and the power to play fullback. His tough running should help the Patriots extend long drives.
Rece Gyles FS, 5-8, 175, Sr.
Heintz said the secondary, led by Gyles, is the strength of the defense. The senior makes the calls and has a nose for the football.
Logan Thompson QB, 5-10, 180 Sr.
Thompson has experience at quarterback, having played the position as a sophomore. Heinz is confident in the senior's ability to make the reads in the team's option offense.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Owen LeBlanc (5-9, 170, Jr.)
WR Norris Benoit (5-10, 185, Sr.)*
TE Carter McKeithan (6-5, 210, Jr.)
OT Jayden Weisman (5-10, 200, Jr.)
OG Ian Mallet (5-10, 235, Sr.)
C Peyton Pereida (5-11, 225, Jr.)
OG Andrew Comeaux (5-10, 220, Jr.)
OT Cameron Meyers (5-10, 225, Sr.)
QB Logan Thompson (5-10, 180, Sr.)
RB Tucker Denais (6-0, 195, Sr.)*
FB Andrew Heintz (5-7, 185, Sr.)
Defense
DE Myles Johnson (6-2, 225, Sr.)*
DT Patrick Sarsfield (5-11, 210, Jr.)
DE Jace Baldridge (5-10, 190, Sr.)
LB Gus Richard (5-10, 180, Sr.)
LB Noah Stelly (5-8, 185, Sr.)*
LB Ethan Tate (6-1, 210, Jr.)
LB Preston Bagwell (5-11, 205, Jr.)
CB Norris Benoit (5-10, 185, Sr.)*
CB Brody Lambeck (5-8, 165, Jr.)
FS Rece Gyles (5-8, 175, Sr.)
SS Hunter Johnson (5-10, 185, Jr.)
Coaches
Head coach: Joe Heintz
Assistant coaches: Marc Broussard (defensive coordinator/ defensive line), Richard Prejean (linebackers), Landon Dupuis (defensive backs), Nolan Theriot (defensive backs), Cam Touchet (offensive line), Seth Patin (QBs/RBs), Michael Heintz (RBs/receivers).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 KAPLAN
Sept. 8 Erath
Sept. 15 Abbeville
Sept. 21 LOREAUVILLE
Sept. 29 LAGRANGE
Oct. 6 St. Thomas More
Oct. 13 Westgate
Oct. 20 NORTHSIDE
Oct. 27 Lafayette Christian
Nov. 3 TEURLINGS
2022 Results
Beat Kaplan 13-12
Lost Erath 24-14
Lost Abbeville 12-7
Beat Loreauville 35-21
Beat LaGrange 35-12
Lost St. Thomas More 42-0
Lost Westgate 39-7
Beat Northside 42-20
Lost Lafayette Christian 34-0
Lost Teurlings 49-21
Playoffs
Beat Franklin Parish 35-28
Beat Church Point 41-30
Lost West Feliciana 30-0
Last 5 years
2022: 6-7
2021: 2-8
2020: 2-4
2019: 5-6
2018: 5-5