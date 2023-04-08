LEROY - The North Vermilion Patriots' football program will be under new leadership when they take the field in the fall.
Joe Heintz, a coaching veteran in the Acadiana area, has been hired as the Patriots new head football coach.
"The first thing is, it's a great school," Heintz said of his move. "They have a really good administration and great support. It's also a very good community. It's a really good job."
Heintz, who served as an assistant football coach and head girls basketball coach at Teurlings Catholic for nearly three decades, was the head football coach at Pine Prairie this past season. In his lone season at Pine Prairie, Heintz's team was 0-10.
"I had no intention of leaving Pine Prairie after one season," Heintz said. "But when this opportunity came up, I couldn't pass it up."
Heintz will be replacing Brett Blakey, who resigned after leading the Patriots to a 6-7 record and the Division II nonselect quarterfinals where they were defeated by West Feliciana.
"The downfall is you are competing in the SEC of high school football," Heintz said of District 4-4A. "There's some powerhouses in that district with St. Thomas More, Lafayette Christian, Teurlings and Westgate. But look at what Blakey and his staff were able to do last year.
"They competed in a tough district and that only helped them as they then made a run in the playoffs to reach the quarterfinals. Being on the outside looking in, it is an intriguing situation."
Heintz has yet to meet with any of the Patriots' players and won't begin working at North Vermilion until June 1 when his duties at Pine Prairie have concluded.
Getting the late start is a concern for Heintz.
"It's not the worst situation, but as a football coach you want to get started right away," Heintz said. "But that is my biggest concern. It's nobody's fault, but we are just going to be a little bit behind."
When it comes to offensive and defensive schemes, Heintz said "nothing has been decided" and he as a coach has experience coaching on both sides of the ball.
"Our schemes are to be determined," Heintz said. "North Vermilion has a great coaching staff in place, so we will see. I'm not married to anything scheme-wise."
In the end, Heintz can't wait to get started.
"I'm excited," Heintz said. "It is sort of a homecoming. I feel like I'm going home."