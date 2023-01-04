Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday.
Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school.
“I am super excited,” Akpan said. “This is a groundbreaking opportunity. I’m excited to be in this city and in this area. Everything about JS Clark has screamed opportunity. It’s a place that offers a quality education as well as quality athletics.”
In his three seasons at Madison Prep, Akpan helped lead the Baton Rouge school to a 32-8 record and a Class 3A state championship in 2020. The state title was the first in school history.
JS Clark had eight to 10 people apply for the position, school CEO Tiffanie Lewis said. After two rounds of interviews, Lewis and athletic director Ross Rix determined Akpan was the best person for the job.
“We took our time looking for a head coach that would lead this new program into the future with vision, dedication and a commitment to student excellence both on and off the field,” Lewis said. “We were very methodical with choosing the right person for the job.”
Akpan’s experience as a coach and player as well as his understanding of the importance of academics set him apart, Lewis said.
In three seasons before arriving at Madison Prep, Akpan served as offensive coordinator and then head coach for BPA Post Grad, a post-graduate program that gives high school graduates a a second chance at football.
In 2017, Akpan was the offensive coordinator at Southern Prep, another post-graduate program. He also worked as an assistant coach at Coahoma Community College in Mississippi and at Southern Lab in Baton Rouge.
"We plan to shape the future of athletics here in Opelousas and St. Landry Parish,” Rix said in a news release. “JS Clark is built on a solid academic foundation. Now we are charged to build great athletic programs on top of that, where we graduate champions."
Akpan, who will lead the Bulldogs’ football program through junior varsity schedules for the first two years in the LHSAA, said he knows building a program from the ground up won't be easy.
“It is going to be a challenge, but that challenge is partly why I wanted to be here,” Akpan said. “We don’t want to have football here at JS Clark just to say we have football. We want to have a quality football program. We want a program that doesn’t pale in comparison to any other program.”
That vision and desire to be elite are examples why Rix and Lewis said they saw Akpan as the “right person” for the job.
"We plan to do it right. That's why we hired coach Akpan,” said Rix, who said the Bulldogs plan to add new athletic programs each year. “He has the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes and energize our school community and our football program.”