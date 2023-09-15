Lafayette Christian continued its dominant start to the season by routing the Jesuit Blue Jays 51-18 on Friday to improve to 3-0 during the nondistrict portion of its schedule.
Behind another stellar performance from quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson and a defensive unit that held the Blue Jays in check for the majority of the night, the Knights simply overwhelmed Jesuit.
“I am tremendously happy with the way we played,” Knights coach Hunter Landry said. “Our message to the kids is always to get started fast and don’t look back. Although I thought we were a little sloppy at the end of the first half, I felt we did a good job of starting fast and not looking back.”
Johnson’s electrifying ability was on full display. The senior signal-caller rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries, while completing 14 of 19 passes for 194 yards and three more scores.
“Really, I am at a loss for words when it comes to Ju’Juan,” Landry said. “He is a true quarterback. He does a great job of taking what the defense gives him, and he distributes the football really well. Ju’Juan is the type of player who makes you guard the entire field.”
Johnson had two touchdown runs of at least 70 yards on back-to-back possessions with a safety sandwiched between them to give the Knights a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.
After the Blue Jays (1-2) capped their most impressive drive of the night with a touchdown pass to pull within 16-7 in the second quarter, Johnson made a third trip to the end zone with a 29-yard touchdown run to extend the Knights’ lead to 23-7 with 3:19 until halftime.
“Ju’Juan gets a lot of attention, but our receivers do a great job out there,” Landry said. “Those guys at receiver are so unselfish. They don’t care if they have one catch or zero catches. On a lot of Ju’Juan’s touchdown runs, it is because our offensive line and the receivers are doing such a great job of blocking.”
The Knights broke the game open in the third quarter, when they outscored the Blue Jays 28-0 to take a 51-10 lead. The scoring onslaught was propelled by a 47-yard touchdown run by Johnson, followed by three touchdown passes from the LSU commitment to T.J. Marzell, Trae Grogan and Calvin Parker.
Marzell finished with a game-high 60 yards receiving on four catches.
“Our skill guys out there are pretty good as well,” Landry said. “All week I told them to just keep doing what we do and that’s what we did.”
Defensively, the Knights were equally dominant as they held the Blue Jays to 146 yards of total offense (95 rushing, 51 passing). A little more than 30 yards were allowed after LCA made massive substitutions on defense.
“All of these guys do a great job of preparing Monday through Thursday in practice,” Landry said. “Every week, all of those guys give us everything that they have. They refuse to just go through the motions in practice. They practice with a purpose.”