Kalix Robinson is the kind of athlete you can build a team around, and that's just what coach David Comeaux has done with the Comeaux Spartans.
Robinson swept the two hurdles events and anchored a pair of sprint relay victories on Friday to pace the Spartans to victory in their Tom Nolan Relays at Comeaux.
The day was not anything new to the coach.
"Kalix has really dedicated himself to track," Comeaux said. "He works really hard. He's been focused on breaking 15 (seconds) in the 110 hurdles, and was able to do that today."
Robinson clocked a 14.38 in the 110 hurdles, the perfect time to do so with district meets next week. He also posted a season-best 38.72 in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
Completing his day's work, Robinson anchored teammates EJ Francis, Jordan Dejean and DeKenzie Soloman to wins in the 4x100 (42.65) and 4x200 (1:28.47) exchanges.
"Kalix is Comeaux track right now," Comeaux said.
Dejean won the 100 in 11.09 and Kyron Bernard took the shot put with a heave of 51-0,5 to round out the Spartan winners.
Other double winners on the boys side were Lafayette Christian's Talan Sievers (4:47.58 1600, 10:57.67 3200) and New Iberia's Joni Daniels (22-2.5 long jump, 44-9.75 triple jump).
As expected, the Lafayette High Lady Lions outscored the field in girls' action in their final action until District 3-5A next week.
Khloe Williams won the 100 meters in 12.44 and also ran the scratch leg on victorious 4x100 (50.19) and 4x200 (1:42.59) relay quartets.
Bren Bailey was second in the shot put and discus (32-3.5, 107.10), while Destiny Hooper was long jump runner-up (17-8) and third in the high jump (5-2).
Northside's Lady Vikings followed Quincy Simon, who won the 400 in 58.72 and anchored the winning 4x400 to a 4:00.67 finish.
Teammate Alaysha Veal also excelled, winning the high jump (5-4), running second in the 400 and running on the 4x400.
Host Comeaux was paced by Sya Bolden, winner of the 800 (2:26.12) and 1600 (5:44.71).