Kam Williams scooped up a loose ball with 16.4 seconds left and dropped in the winning basket in Lafayette Christian's 52-50 win at Beau Chene on Tuesday.
Daejon Sinegal missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and the Gators were in position to grab the rebound, but the ball squirted free and right into the hands of the 6-foot-8 Williams, who scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
"Coach (Jacob Broussard) said to play it smart and not pick up a foul," Williams said. "I got the ball and saved the game."
The Gators (6-7) hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and never trailed in the first half.
Freshman C.J. Charlot, who shot 6-for-9 from the floor with four 3's and finished with 18 points, hit two triples in the first quarter.
Beau Chene led by as many as nine points in the first quarter. The Knights (5-1) got on track in the second quarter and went into halftime down 28-26.
LCA picked up the pace in the third quarter. Daejon Sinegal, who was scoreless in the first half, knocked down three straight shots for the Knights' first lead at the 5:10 mark of the third.
The game was nip and tuck the rest of the way. The Knights took a 46-41 lead, but Charlot's jumper put Beau Chene ahead 47-46. Deon Wheeler then converted an and-1 opportunity with 54.7 seconds left to knot the score at 50-50.
"Every time we play these guys, it seems to go this way," Broussard said. "This is a tough place to play. I told our guys before the game that they were going to be charged up to play us.
"We have a target on our back, and why not? We've been to nine straight semifinals and played in five state championships. It seems that we get every team's best shot."
Scotty Woodcock knocked down his first four shots and finished with 11 points, and Wheeler added 10 points for LCA, which was playing its first game with several football players.
"We just put in six new bodies yesterday from football," Broussard said. "We had one hour of practice. Throwing more guys into the rotation like that makes a big difference. They were a little rusty because they haven't had the reps, but they came in and battled."
It was Beau Chene's first loss on its home court. Jhkai Sharp scored nine points for the Gators. JaVontre Charles added eight and Matthew Mayfield chipped in seven points.
"At the end, we had two players going for the defensive rebound, and they both fall down," Gators coach Christopher Charlot said. "Their best player gets an easy chip shot that wins the game.
"It's a long season. We just have to get better. Everybody has to do their job. Everybody has to lock in a little more. It's a marathon, not a sprint. We have to understand we're a new team when it comes to our personnel."