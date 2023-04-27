The Kaplan Pirates scored 28 points in Wednesday's Region II-3A track meet at UL.
Gabe Clement scored all of them.
The smooth-stepping senior sprinter won the 100 in 10.72, the 400 in a career-best 46.90 seconds and added a runner-up 21.79 mark in the 200 to wrap up a memorable day.
Small wonder he was named the meet's Outstanding Performer, and now carries considerable momentum heading into next Saturday's LHSAA State Meet at LSU.
"I was pleased with my day," Clement said. "I was confident. And, I know I can get my 200 time down lower if I can get a little time between races."
The 200 routinely falls shortly after the 400 in prep meets, and so challenges a sprinter's endurance.
Clement, who gave up football after sustaining a concussion, is eyeing scholarship offers and riding a crest of his prep days.
"I started track in 8th grade, and that was a COVID year, so I lost a half year there," he said. "That was hard. But I rely on my friends and family to help push me.
"I felt I was going to have a good day today."
Clement's day was special on a day when foes had further success.
Erath got wins from Dax Boudreaux in the 800 (1;57.76) and Austin James Hebert in the javelin (165-8).
St. Martinville followed Harvey Broussard (2nd in both the long jump and triple jump, a second 11.06 in the 200 from Braylo Jones and a 42.71 win in the 4x100and, and 1:28.91 second in the 4x200.
Girls' success came from Kaplan's Corinne Harrington in the pole vault (8-6 win) and Abbeville's D'Jaiyah Levy at won the high jump.
University Lab won the boys competition, while Lake Charles Catholic ruled girls' scoring.
But no one had more fun on Wednesday than Gabe Clement.