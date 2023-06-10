Gabe Clement will make a big decision soon.
The Kaplan sprinter, who is being wooed by NCAA track and field programs across the country, plans to choose a college later next month.
Clement has narrowed his choices to UL, LSU, TCU and UCLA. He'll visit UCLA next weekend before announcing his decision.
"The education, of course, will be an important factor," he said. "Also, the people that are going to surround me. I want to be pushed to become better."
Clement's father, Gabe Clement Sr., ran track at UL. He also trains Gabe, who is friends with several of the Ragin' Cajuns' student athletes.
"Even though UL may be a smaller school, they definitely have a chance," Clement said. "The coaches are cool, and I have a lot of buddies on the team."
Clement said "everybody loves Louisiana State University. It's LSU," while TCU brings a different perspective.
"I know I would keep my head grounded there," he said. "It's a Christian school. Their coach was a professional sprinter. I know I'll get better if I go there."
On the UCLA trip, Clement will assess the potential culture shock of moving from Kaplan to Los Angeles.
"I have to see if I would be able to handle living out there," he said.
As a senior, Clement swept the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes at the Class 3A outdoor state track meet where he set a new PR in the 100 (10.55) and 200 (21.31).
Clement continues to compete in USA and AAU meets this summer. He has placed first in every event this year with the exception of two second-place finishes. Looking towards the future, Clement said he has the most potential in the 200.
He also has a high ceiling.
"The college coaches like how young I am. They know I'm going to continue to grow," said Clement, who doesn't turn 18 until later this summer.
"Gabe is very dedicated," Kaplan coach Cory Brodie said. "Track is a sport where you have to rely on internal motivation. "He works day and night, perfecting what he does. He holds every school record."
Clement said his school records may eventually be in jeopardy as he has two younger brothers ascending the ranks.