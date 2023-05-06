BATON ROUGE Kaplan's Gabe Clement took home the state 3A boys triple crown winning the 400, 100 and 200 dashes by a combined 0.9 seconds Friday at Bernie Moore Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Clement, a senior and one of two Kaplan athletes qualified for the state meet, battled with Johnny Woods of Wossman, also a senior, whose teams won the 4x200m and 4x100m relays and came second in both the 100m and 200m helping his team to a state title in boys 3A.
“Man, I dreamed of this my whole career. This feels absolutely amazing,” Clement said.
Clement trailed Woods out of the blocks in the 100m but was able to pull back into the race to tie Wossman’s runner with a time of 10.55 seconds and it took officials 45 minutes to decide a winner.
“I was wondering what was taking so long,” Clement said. “He had a really good block start, but I saw myself catching him and the lean was so close that I couldn’t even tell.”
Clement also trailed in the 200m and 400m dashes initially, but was able to close the distance for the win and take the maximum possible points for Kaplan with times of 47.66 in the 400m and 21.32 in the 200m.
“It’s so great to have competition that can push me like that.” Clement said. “If they weren’t out there for me to chase, I wouldn’t have been able to run these times.”
Clement’s wins secured Kaplan’s first triple crown at the state meet in school history and his family was on hand to enjoy the achievement with him.
“He’s really inspiring and he’s my cousin,” Kayla Richard, also a sprinter for Kaplan, said. “I’m able to have little time with him where he talks to me and helps me get ready for my races. He really does inspire me, and I strive to be like that.”
Clement did not fall victim to the short times between the 400m and 200m dashes single-handedly getting Kaplan fifth place at the state meet. The sixth-place team, Erath, had four athletes qualified.
Having his support group at the meet was a big contributing factor to keeping him focused on this historic achievement, according to Clement.
“I knew if I did what I was supposed to do it would have turned out like this and now all my practice has paid off. I’m just so thankful,” Clement said.
Dax Boudreaux took home first place in the 800m with a time of 2:00.88 for Erath and his teammate Austin Hebert took silver in the javelin throw with 49.49m and Kamren Earnest took third in pole vault with 3.95m.
Wesley Moore of Northwest won the state title in shot put with 15.43m and Haywood Gallien took second in the discus throw with 44.92m and Anaya Glover and Mashayla Lazard took third in 300m hurdles and high jump with 47.38 and 1.47m.
UL football signee Harvey Broussard of St. Martinville took home silver in both the long jump and the triple jump with distances of 6.84m and 14.16m being beaten by Tristan Goodly of Westlake in both events and St. Martinville’s 4x200m relay team took second with 1:29.60.
Baylie Benton of Iota took home second in long jump and triple jump with 5.23m and 11.05m losing to Nivea Lowe of Caldwell Parish in both events and Dylan Callahan in the 300m hurdles and Iota’s boys 4x100m relay team took bronze with 40.44 and 42.11 seconds.
Class 2A meet
Acadiana athletes won medals in class 2A but only won one event in the class with other Louisiana schools claiming wins in every other event.
Braylee Derouen, a freshman from Loreauville, was the only Acadiana gold medalist and took home first in the javelin throw with 36.17m.
Bella Biggerstaff of Ascension Episcopal took second in the girls 800 with a personal record of 2:23.79, and her teammates Sara Godley, Molly Cormier and Meg Graves took the 3200, discus throw and pole vault.
Acadiana Renaissance’s regional-sweeping relay team came second in the 4x200m relay and third in the 4x100m relay with times of 1:45.32 and 49.67.
Notre Dame’s Mary Herbert claimed second in the shot put with 10.51m and third in discus with 33.38m.
Beau Domengeaux and Cade Dardar of Ascension took bronze in the pole vault and javelin throw.