To call this softball season a dream come true for Kennedy Marceaux and the Kaplan Pirates would be an understatement.
The Lady Pirates went 27-8 overall, won the District 6-3A title and the Division III nonselect state championship.
"I feel like we have the best coaching staff in the state," Marceaux said. "They did a great job of preparing us for every game and when we wanted to work late, they were willing to stay late with us."
Marceaux has been consistently successful since entering high school as she established herself among the elite hitters in the state.
And her ability was on full display this past season during the Lady Pirates' run to the school's first state title since 2016.
Marceaux, an Alabama commitment, hit .629 with 20 home runs, 20 doubles and 65 RBIs en route to earning a plethora of accolades, including Class 3A state MVP honors.
"I'm extremely pleased with what myself and my teammates were able to do this past year," Marceaux said. "I know that I can't do it all by myself and I didn't have to. Our whole team did extremely well."
Marceaux picked up one more honor: The Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Softball Player of the Year.
"I am incredibly honored," Marceaux said of winning the honor. "An award like this gives us all something to strive for. I can't wait for next year."