KAPLAN - As long as Kaplan wins.
That's all Pirates junior Kennedi Marceaux cares about when she is on the softball field.
If she does well, fine. But even if she doesn't, it's all good as long as Kaplan wins the game.
Saturday afternoon, Marceaux did well.
Her two-run homer in the second inning gave the No. 2 seed Lady Pirates a 2-0 lead and Kaplan held on to the lead to beat No. 7 seed Loreauville 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the Nonselect Division III softball playoffs.
For the first time since 2016, Kaplan is headed to the state softball tournament in Sulphur.
"It's been awhile since Kaplan has gone to Sulphur," she said. "We've come close from from freshman year to my sophomore year and this year the whole goal was to get to Sulphur.
"We're playing for this town and we want to bring Kaplan some glory."
The glory came quickly Saturday.
Marceaux's two-run shot was followed by a solo shot from senior Noble Hebert in the third.
Staked to a three-run lead, junior starter Briley LeBeouf, who struck out five of the first six batters she pitched against, held Loreauville in check through four innings, pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, allowed one run in the sixth and slammed the door shut on the Lady Tigers in the seventh to punch Kaplan's ticket to the semifinals, where they will face No. 3 seed Doyle.
"The past couple of days my bullpens (pitching sessions) haven't been what I wanted them to be," LeBeouf said. "But last night I had the best bullpen of my life and I felt so confident for this game and how I was going to pitch.
"All my pitches were working and I was very confident that my team had my back."
Even when Loreauville threatened in the fifth and sixth innings, LeBeouf didn't panic.
"I was a little nervous but I was confident in myself and in my defense behind me," she said.
Kaplan coach Brittany LeBeouf was happy for her team for the win and to get back to the state tournament after a long dry spell.
"I'm super proud of my kids," coach LeBeouf said. "Not just that we have been working hard all season but it started in the summer and the offseason where they put in the work and got it done.
"Loreauville is a well-coached team and played a great game. I thought that they were going to score more runs than they did and it's a great job by our team to hold them to one run."
Hebert, one of the seniors from Kaplan, was jumping for joy for the chance to go to Sulphur.
"It means a lot to be able to go to the tournament," she said. "It's been since 2016 since Kaplan has been to state.
"My freshman year, the season was cut short because of Covid and we should have gone that year. And now we finally get to go. It means a lot to the team, the school and the city. We earned this one."