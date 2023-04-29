SULPHUR — Kaplan’s Kennedy Marceaux has been a thorn in the sides of opposing pitchers all season.
And as a result, it became more likely she would be pitched around or intentionally walked.
However, by the time Sterlington elected to follow suit, the damage had already been done.
Marceaux homered and doubled in her first two at-bats and that run support proved to be more than enough for the Pirates as Kaplan defeated Sterlington 4-0 to win the Division III nonselect state championship.
“There’s no other feeling like it,” said Kaplan coach Brittany LeBeouf, whose team ended the season with a six-game winning streak. “I’m super proud of our kids. We were so hard every day and the results have paid off.”
The state championship is the Pirates’ first state title since 2016, when they claimed the Class 3A title.
“It means the world,” LeBeouf said. “(Saturday) morning we talked about this was going to be there last game and that we wanted to send them out in style, and we did that.”
Marceaux got things started when she blasted a solo home run to right-center field to lead off the game and give the Pirates (27-8) a 1-0 lead.
“Honestly, it was another day at the plate,” Marceaux said. “Every single time I step into the batter’s box, I’m looking to smash. I’m looking for my pitch. I’m looking to absolutely destroy the ball. I’m looking to swing with intent.”
In her second at-bat to lead off the third inning, Marceaux nearly missed a second home run to left field as it banged off the top of the fence, resulting in a double. Marceaux scored on Jessa Lopez's sacrifice fly to extend the Pirates’ lead to 2-0.
That was the last time Marceaux, who was named the Most Outstanding Player, would swing the bat as she was intentionally walked in her next two at-bats.
“(Friday) I didn’t get too many at-bats,” Marceaux said. “(Saturday) I knew if I got at-bats that I was going to do damage.”
Although Sterlington applied some pressure on starting pitcher Briley LeBeouf and the Pirates defense, they couldn’t get hits when they needed them most. LeBeouf and the Pirate’ defense held Sterlington to 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.
“(The key) was to really keep my composure,” Briley LeBeouf said. “Pressure is privilege, so you just have to work through it.”
Briley LeBeouf allowed seven hits and one walk, while striking out four in seven innings.
“It feels amazing,” Briley LeBeouf said of winning a state title. “It’s my first time being in Sulphur and winning a state championship.”
In addition to Marceaux, the Pirates were led offensively by Abbigale Ford (1-3, homer, two RBIs) and Briley LeBeouf (2-2).
Maddie Taylor took the loss for Sterlington (31-7) after allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and six walks. She struck out seven in seven innings.
Winning the state championship alone was great for the Pirates, but defeating Sterlington, who eliminated Kaplan in the state quarterfinals in the past two seasons, made it that much sweeter.
“(Friday) all of the girls were saying ‘I hope Jena wins. I hope Jena wins.’ No, I don’t want Jena to win ," Marceaux said. "I want to play Sterlington. They beat us two in a row. We have something to prove. I truly believe we did prove that.”