ST. MARTINVILLE Kylan Dugas banked a short jump shot off the glass with one second left to give New Iberia a 32-30 win over Breaux Bridge in the Darrel Mitchell, Sr. Holiday Classic at St. Martinville on Friday.
Neither team led by more than four points in a game with 10 lead changes. Breaux Bridge went up 30-27 on buckets by Daylon Perrodin and Kialen Phillips. Christian Walker's 3-pointer evened the score in the final minute.
With 34.6 seconds remaining, the Tigers missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Yellow Jackets called a timeout with 10.3 seconds left, and coach Chad Pourciau drew up the game-winning play.
"We knew they were going to hug Devin (Frank) and Christian and not let them get a shot off," Pourciau said. "We set a flat-ball screen with Jayden (Westley) because Kylan can get downhill. He's a quick guard."
Dugas, who finished with 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the field, said Walker got the team in the correct mindset during a timeout with Breaux Bridge up 30-27.
"All of our heads were down," Dugas said. "Christian, he stepped up and said, 'This is where championship teams are made.'"
It was a defensive struggle with New Iberia shooting 26.7% (12-of-45 FG). Breaux Bridge shot 30.5% (11-of-36 FG).
The Yellow Jackets only trailed 12-10 at the half despite scoring one point and missing all 12 of their field goal attempts in the second quarter.
Walker, who had a game-high 11 points, struggled from the perimeter before making 3 of his last 6 field goals.
"The coaches kept telling me to trust in my shooting ability," he said. "That the shots were going to fall when it's time."
Perrodin's nine points paced Breaux Bridge (8-6). Phillips added eight and Williams scored seven points. Walker and Delahoussye took turns guarding the 6-foot-3 Phillips, who switched from shooting guard to point guard.
"Phillips is so good," Pourciau said. "He made some plays. Christian did a good job guarding him, but he got three fouls. We put Austin on him for the last two or three possessions. I think that was the difference."
Phillips blocked seven shots and altered several more before he picked up his third foul, which enabled New Iberia to attack the basket.
The Yellow Jackets (14-0), who will be in action next week at the Teurlings Catholic Tournament, know how to win close games away from their home court. The Jackets won 67-65 at Northside and 50-49 at Liberty Magnet.
"Anytime you can win when you can't throw the ball into the ocean, it's rewarding," Pourciau said. "In tournaments, you're talking about day 3 of consecutive games. These are some tired legs.
"In games like this, you just find a way, and that's what we did."