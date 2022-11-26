Points lit up the scoreboard at Hoss Memtsas Stadium in Harvey where No. 3 De La Salle hosted sixth-seeded Lafayette Christian Academy in a select Division II quarterfinal on Friday.
The Knights found themselves down by 11 points near the end of the third quarter and rattled off 24 unanswered points and withstood a late Cavaliers’ rally to ruin the home team’s perfect season and secure a wild 70-49 win.
The teams combined for 1,186 yards of total offense and 40 first downs.
De La Salle running back P.J. Martin led the Cavaliers with 195 yards rushing and four touchdowns and added 71 yards receiving and a touchdown.
LCA was led by quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson, who paced the Knights with 452 yards passing and four touchdowns and an additional 70 yards rushing and three scores.
Lafayette Christian will face No. 2 Teurlings Catholic next week in the semifinals.
How it was won
De La Salle (11-1) led Lafayette Christian (9-3) 42-31 with 2:09 left in the third quarter. The Knights proceeded to rip off 24 straight points to take a 56-42 lead with 5:36 left in the final quarter.
Johnson connected with Alex Beard and Alonzo Ryes for scores of 79 and 74 yards. The junior quarterback also scored on a 27-yard scamper, and place-kicker Rylan Thomas made a 25-yard field goal to complete the scoring surge.
De La Salle tried to make its way back into the game when Martin scored with 3:27 left to play to cut into the Knights' lead 56-49. But Lafayette Christian finished with two more touchdowns on a 5-yard run by Johnson and a 78-yard interception return by Sam Taylor.
Lafayette Christian scored the game's first points on its opening drive when Johnson hit Grogan on a 40-yard touchdown pass. The junior quarterback had pass plays of 14 and 10 yards, and Dudley Jackson notched a 22-yard scamper to set up the scoring toss on the seven-play, 94-yard drive.
The Cavaliers scored on two straight possessions to take a 14-7 lead with 4:17 left in the first quarter. Martin had an 80-yard scoring run, and quarterback Mark Dix scored from 8 yards out on a designed run.
Lafayette Christian tied it at 14-14 on a 5-yard run by Johnson and took a three-point edge on a 24-yard field goal by Thomas. Martin had three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving to close out the first half to hold a 35-24 advantage at halftime.
Player of the game
Ju'Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian: The junior did it all for the Knights on Friday and accounted for 452 yards passing with four touchdowns and another 71 yards and three scores rushing. Johnson had four of his touchdowns after halftime to help give Lafayette Christian the comeback win.
They said it
LCA coach Trev Faulk: “Our kids just dug deep and found a way to get some stops. Unbelievable heart and character shown by our team, and we were able to make a couple more plays and come out with the win.”
De La Salle coach Graham Jarrott: “We got stopped on offense. We knew they were a great offensive team and knew they were going to score. We needed to keep up with them. They got a couple of stops on us. That’s a great team, and our youth showed in the secondary tonight. We started pressing.”
Notable
Both offenses featured two of the most electric players in the state. De La Salle’s Martin came into Friday’s game with 2,043 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns — both school records. Lafayette Christian’s Johnson had racked up 3,454 yards of total offense.