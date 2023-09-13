Coaches often talk about the importance of their teams getting off to a fast start to begin a season.
Not only is it something the Lafayette Christian Knights strive for, it's something they’ve become quite accustomed to accomplishing.
For the third consecutive season and the sixth time in seven years, the Knights have opened the football campaign by winning their first two games.
“We have done a good job of getting off to good starts over the years,” Knights coach Hunter Landry said. “This year, I feel like we have gotten off to a decent start. Offensively, we have done some good things and defensively we played a little better last week than we did in Week 1. Overall, I feel like we are really locked in.”
Landry, who is in his first year as the Knights’ head coach, credits his seniors for helping keep everyone within the program focused on the task.
“The players do a great job of holding each other accountable,” Landry said. “Like the coaches, they demand perfection from each other. If you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do or not giving your all in practice, they’ll kick that person out of the drill.”
And that is something Landry and the coaching staff are in full support of.
“They know what it takes to be successful,” Landry said of the seniors. “Anytime you can have a player-led drill or practice you are trending in the right direction. As a coach, you don’t have to watch every little detail because there is a senior in every position group, and they hold each other accountable.
"It’s not something that they abuse, because in the end they want whoever gives the team the best chance to win in. But it is good because it provides a reality check for players and forces you to look in the mirror.”
The Knights, who have reached the state finals across three divisions will look to continue their winning ways when they play host to Jesuit in a non-district contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Against Ruston, who is one of the better teams in the state, Jesuit was in the game until the end,” Landry said. “Jesuit is big all over the place, they are physical, and they fly around on defense. Upfront, they are hard to move, and they run the ball well. We’re going to have our hands full.”
So will the Blue Jays, who will be hard-pressed to try and stop the Knights’ offensive weapons led by quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson, running back Jalen Noel (24-206, 2 TDs) and receiver Trae Grogan (4-199, 3 TDs). Johnson has completed 27 of 46 passes for 532 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing for 206 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries.
However, for all the weapons the Knights have, Landry has been the most impressed by the performance of the offensive line.
“Coming into the season, the offensive line was a question mark for us,” Landry said. “We had to replace three seniors on the offensive line, but for the most part they have held their own. We still have some work to do, but they have played well so far.”
One thing Landry isn’t concerned about is the Knights overlooking anyone or looking ahead to what people outside of their locker room have deemed as a big game.
“These guys want to play for another state championship,” Landry said. “I don’t have to worry about our guys becoming complacent and that has a lot to do with coming so close but falling short each of the past two seasons.
"These seniors were part of that, and they know how that feels. So, they aren’t overlooking anyone. They are treating each opponent the same and it shows in our preparation week to week.”