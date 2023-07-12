Lafayette Christian defensive lineman Melvin Hills was going to announced his college destination Saturday.
But once he remembered his mother Cotina’s birthday was Wednesday, he changed his mind.
Therefore the family was singing happy birthday at Wednesday’s announcement wearing burnt orange T-shirts after Hills committed to the Texas Longhorns.
Hills, rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ranked the No. 27 player in the state, selected Texas over 21 offers before narrowing it down to Texas, Ole Miss and Auburn.
Longhorns defensive line coach Bo Davis was the difference, Hills said. Davis talked much like LCA defensive line coach Reggie Williams did to Hills three years earlier.
“Melvin was sold on Texas first,” his mother said. “Talking to the other coaches, Melvin said (Davis) was the only one that made him feel like home and really understood what he wanted.”
“Coach Bo and I hit it off very strong,” Hills said. “He knew that I valued honesty and he brought that to the table. That was very important to me in every aspect. He didn’t only show me (the) great part of my film, but he showed me the parts I need to work on and the parts I did bad with.”
It was an emotional day for the Hills family, especially his mother who said she doubted her son would get so many offers after suffering a season-ending injury three games into his sophomore season.
“This is so special,” she said. “That year when we knew it was an ACL (injury), I couldn’t even look at him to tell him.
“But coach Reggie told us God has a plan. Their DL coach is just like coach Reggie. They laid out the platform for him just like coach Reggie did when Melvin first got to LCA.”
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Hills made up for lost time as a junior, recording 90 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in garnering all-state, all-metro and all-district honors.
“He’s a big guy,” LCA coach Hunter Landry said. “He’s 280 and I know college is going to put more weight on him, but he’s still going to be able to move at that weight. He moves well and that allows him to make plays in the backfield. He’s explosive with his hands and he’s a really good student of the game.”
Hills is planning an even bigger senior season now that his college decision it out of the way.
“This is going to help me a lot for my senior year,” Hills said. “Y’all are about to see a whole different monster. Y’all are going to see someone that y’all won’t think is the best in the nation, but y’all are going to know he’s the best in the nation.”