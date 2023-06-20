For many high school athletes, the recruiting process can be very stressful.
For others, however, it can actually be quite enjoyable.
Definitely put Lafayette Christian's Melvin Hills in that second category. In fact, he's having the time of his life.
"The recruiting process has been wonderful," Hills said. "Before the recruiting process began, I hadn't been to a college game."
Hills has been offered scholarships by 21 college football programs, including from Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee and Colorado. He has only taken official visits to Texas, Ole Miss and Auburn.
"When I visit these schools, I'm looking to see how the coaches interact with their players," Hills said. "I'm looking to see how the players interact with their coaches. I'm looking to see how this school can help me better myself and whether they can help me get to the next level."
Those are just some of things Hills is looking for in his college of choice. The size of the conference isn't one of those deciding factors.
"I'm not looking at how big of a program they are. I'm looking for the best program fit for me," said Hills, who also is researching the business programs in his recruiting process. "I want a program that is going to make me better both on and off the field."
Hills, a 6-4, 270-pound defensive lineman, is a force along the Knights' defensive front and is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 90 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in garnering first team All-State, All-Metro and All-District honors.
"Coaches always ask me what Melvin's strengths are and I think they expect me to talk about how he has good feet and tremendous hands," Knights coach Hunter Landry said. "And while those things are true, I always talk about how he's a great leader for our team and how he is always staying after practice or workouts to get extra work in. He is always trying to get better and his desire to be great is his biggest strength."
But his talent and play on the field speaks for itself, Landry said.
"He does a great job of taking on blockers," Landry said. "There are not too many times where he is being blocked by a single offensive lineman, so he has shown the ability to take on more than one blocker and not get pushed back."
Hills expects to narrow his choices down to five schools by the end of June and will verbally commit on July 15.
"My entire life I have wanted to make it to college," Hills said. "I didn't really know what went into getting offers, but for me how many offers I received didn't matter. I just needed one."
What has made the recruiting experience even better for Hills is that he has been able to share it with his father, mother and twin brother Miles, who is one minute older and plays on the Knights' offensive line.
"I feel like going through all of this has brought our family even closer," Hills said. "We have been meeting new people and gaining knowledge about the schools. We have definitely enjoyed the time together."
The brothers are close and while the likelihood is that they will be separated after high school, Hills knows their bond will remain forever strong.
"I'm not worried about leaving for college, because my brother knows he can call me anytime," Hills said. "He knows that I will always have his back and that distance won't matter. I'm going to always be here for him."
In less than a month, when he announces his college destination, Hills doesn't expect to be nervous.
"No, I am not nervous about having to make the decision," Hills said. "I won't be nervous because all the schools I'm getting to choose out of are great schools and no matter where I go, I know that I will succeed."