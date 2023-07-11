The Lafayette Drillers rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Gauthier-Amedee 4-3 and stay unbeaten Monday night at the American Legion state baseball tournament at A.A. Comeaux Park in Abbeville.
Lafayette, 3-0 in the tourney, is the only undefeated team remaining. The Drillers are guaranteed a spot in the championship game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
"It's pretty incredible," Drillers coach Matt Standiford said. "Gauthier-Amedee has been the standard in American Legion baseball since I started coaching eight years ago.
"Our guys have rallied around the idea that we have a chance. They're going to compete every day. That gives us a lot of hope."
Gauthier-Amedee, the reigning state champion, took a 3-1 lead into the bottom half of the seventh. Starting pitcher Eli Fuselier tossed a three-hitter with seven strikeouts over six innings before turning it over to closer Will Kibbe.
Kibbe induced a ground out before walking Dorien Jackson and Cooper Martin, who advanced to second and third on a wild pitch with Kade Hebert up to bat.
"I looked at one of the kids in the dugout and said, 'There is no better person to be up to bat for us,'" Standiford said. "The moment is never too big for Kade."
Hebert, a left-handed swinger, hit an opposite field double to bring home two runs. Dylan Dronet was hit by a pitch and Erik Heiken walked, which led to Cohen Elkins' walk-off sacrifice fly.
"It was a huge win for us," Hebert said. "I look for the pitch I want. I don't hesitate. I jump on it quickly."
Elkins pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of Cabet Blanchard to improve his season record to 4-0. Blanchard struck out five in 4 1/3 innings. Elkins also hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to score Martin.
"Elkins was able to come through in a big way," Standiford said. "He is a kid who will do anything and everything to help the team win."
Martin robbed Gauthier-Amedee of two extra base hits in center field despite playing with a nagging ankle injury. He was forced to turn his back to the ball and run at a full sprint to catch up with a potential triple in the deepest recesses of the park.
"He rolled his ankle in 7-on-7 football," Standiford said. "He called me today and said not to take him out of the lineup. That he was good to go. That speaks volumes that he's willing to lay it all out there."
The Bossier Phillies, St. Landry Bank Indians and Gauthier-Amedee each have one loss.
Lafayette, which will face Bossier at 7 p.m. Tuesday, will play in the championship game regardless of Tuesday's outcome. If the Drillers win Tuesday, it sets up a potential doubleheader on Wednesday as their opponent would have to win twice.
"The biggest thing we've talked about is that we're not done," Standiford said. "We started 3-0 in the Bossier Tournament two weekends ago, and we didn't finish the way we wanted to. We still have more to do."
2023 American Legion Baseball State Tournament
(All games at Comeaux Park, Abbeville)
Saturday's Games
Lafayette Drillers 9, Crowley 5
Bossier Phillies 10, St. Landry Indians 0
Retif Oil 2, Lafayette Braves 1
Gauthier-Amedee 13, Gulf Coast 29ers 0
Sunday's Games
Lafayette Braves 2, Crowley Millers 1
St. Landry Indians 8, Gulf Coast 29ers 0
Lafayette Drillers 3, Retif Oil 1
Gauthier-Amedee 8, Bossier Phillies 3
Monday's Games
St. Landry Indians 4, Retif Oil 2
Bossier Phillies 16, Lafayette Braves 0
Lafayette Drillers 4, Gauthier-Amedee 3
Tuesday's Games
4 p.m. – St. Landry Indians vs. Gauthier-Amedee
7 p.m. – Bossier Phillies vs. Lafayette Drillers
Wednesday's Games
4 p.m. - Game 12 vs. Game 13 winner
7 p.m. – If necessary