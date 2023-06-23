Ever since American Legion baseball resumed in Lafayette in 2021, the Lafayette Drillers have won the District 3 championship, and that trend is continuing this summer.
Powered by the bat of clean-up hitter Kade Hebert, the Drillers downed Champagne's Supermarket 9-4 at Ralph Sellers Park on Thursday in Abbeville.
Hebert, who went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs, reached base on all four plate appearances. He walked in the first and third innings.
"They were throwing a lot of (off-speed stuff) early in the count," he said. "Once I saw that fastball, I stayed on it and hit it as hard as I could."
A recent Breaux Bridge graduate, Hebert plans to commit to Southern Arkansas University next week.
"They like my swing," he said. "I have a lot of power. I can pull the ball, and I also have juice to the opposite field. My fielding (at first base) is really good. I'm snagging anything that comes my way."
Starting pitcher James Heiken got the Drillers (9-4, 6-0) on the scoreboard with a two-run double in the first inning. The two and three-hole hitters, Dylan Dronet and Cabet Blanchard, scored three runs apiece.
Heiken, a southpaw from Carencro, threw 1 1/3 innings with relief pitchers Caleb Roberts and Cohen Elkins finishing the game. Each threw less than 50 pitches with Roberts getting the win.
"We're going to Bossier City to play in a four-game tournament starting on Friday," Standiford said. "We wanted to make sure everybody is ready to pitch."
Standiford said Blanchard and Grant Porche have been his ace pitchers. Blanchard is a Carencro grad who played for John Melvin University last season. Porche, who started in right field and hit leadoff on Thursday, will be a senior at Lafayette Christian.
"Cabet and Grant have been dominant," Standiford said. "We have a legitimate shot at winning the state tournament because our pitching has come along. We didn't have that last year."
The Drillers reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament two years ago with a fourth-place finish last year. Standiford rested four of his starters - Cooper Martin, Dorian Jackson, Cameron Gonzales and Eli Gerrard - on Thursday.
Lafayette can clinch the district title with a win at Carencro on Tuesday. Standiford said his team notched its biggest win of the summer on Sunday against the Acadiana Cajuns, a travel team with multiple UL commitments and players from powerhouse programs Barbe and Catholic-Baton Rouge.
Seth Leger had three hits for Champagne's (2-5, 2-4), which is based out of Erath. Ashton Alleman and Cade Francis collected two hits apiece.