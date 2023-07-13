Coach Matt Standiford wasn't worried when the Lafayette Drillers were run-ruled on Tuesday in the American Legion state tournament.
Bossier handed the Drillers their first tourney loss by an 18-8 margin, but Lafayette turned around and thumped the Phillies 10-4 in the championship game at A.A. Comeaux Park in Abbeville on Wednesday.
Standiford remained confident for two reasons.
'It was the way we carried ourselves," he said. "The way we sprinted on and off the field and did the little things.
"And we had a dude on the mound in a winner take all game. We felt really confident with Dylan pitching."
Dylan Dronet scattered 10 hits over six innings with two strikeouts and three walks to earn the win. In the second and third innings, the right-hander worked his way out of dangerous situations.
In the second, catcher Erik Heiken threw out a runner who led off the inning with a hit. The Phillies added consecutive hits, but shortstop Cameron Gonzales caught a line drive for a double play.
The Phillies loaded the bases with no outs in the third but were turned away again. Cooper Martin, who shined defensively during the tournament, made a spectacular catch in deep center field to end the inning.
"The one thing Cooper said after he struck out in his first at-bat was that he was going to make some plays in the outfield, and he did," Standiford said.
Bossier's starting pitcher hit four batters in the first inning. Two Phillies pitchers combined to hit seven batters and walk seven. Dronet had a hit and scored a run in the first inning.
Gonzales scored three times with Dronet and Dorien Jackson adding two runs apiece. Gonzales manufactured a run in the third inning by drawing a walk, stealing second base and scoring on an errant throw by the catcher.
"Our older kids, especially Cameron and Dorien, created havoc on the basepaths," Standiford said. "A lot of people think the other team is committing errors. Tonight, I think we forced errors."
Lafayette (18-6) scored six runs in the fourth inning to extend its lead to 9-1. Jackson's two-run single and Cabet Blanchard's two-run triple were the big blows.
"Dorien had been struggling a little bit offensively," Standiford said. "We talked about how it was going to happen sooner or later. That was the perfect time.
"Cabet hit the triple and made two really nice plays in the outfield. He's been our x-factor in a lot of ways, whether it's on the mound, first base, outfield or hitting."
The Drillers advanced to the regional tournament, which will be held Aug. 2-6 in Pelham, Alabama. Lafayette is the first Lafayette area team to win the state title since 1998. Fittingly, Drillers assistant Chris Domingue was that team's head coach.
It's the fourth time Lafayette has won the state Legion championship in the program's history.
"We always say it's a 'we, not me,' thing," Standiford said. "The kids did it, and I can't speak enough about my assistants, Kason Knight and Chris Domingue.
"The kids have bought into everything we've done from the little things to the big things."
2023 American Legion Baseball State Tournament
(All games at Comeaux Park, Abbeville)
Saturday's Games
Lafayette Drillers 9, Crowley 5
Bossier Phillies 10, St. Landry Indians 0
Retif Oil 2, Lafayette Braves 1
Gauthier-Amedee 13, Gulf Coast 29ers 0
Sunday's Games
Lafayette Braves 2, Crowley Millers 1
St. Landry Indians 8, Gulf Coast 29ers 0
Lafayette Drillers 3, Retif Oil 1
Gauthier-Amedee 8, Bossier Phillies 3
Monday's Games
St. Landry Indians 4, Retif Oil 2
Bossier Phillies 16, Lafayette Braves 0
Lafayette Drillers 4, Gauthier-Amedee 3
Tuesday's Games
Gauthier-Amedee 4, St. Landry Indians 3
Bossier Phillies 18, Lafayette Drillers 8
Wednesday's Games
Bossier Phillies 5, Gauthier-Amedee 3
Lafayette Drillers 10, Bossier Phillies 4