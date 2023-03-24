CARENCRO - For the Lafayette High Lady Lions, Thursday night was business as usual.
For the homestanding Carencro Golden Bears, it was further proof that they have the personnel to take to postseason.
And for the track and field fans on hand, they were treated to come special efforts in the Beaver Club Relays.
Lafayette High rolled to 179 points in girls competition - more than enough to run past Quincy Simon-led Northside (77) and 65 by up-and-coming Acadiana Renaissance.
It was the 13th Lafayette Parish title for Lafayette, and its 10th straight.
Versatile Destiny Hooper won the long jump at 17-7, was high jump runner-up at 5-2 and scored fourth places in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Also, Brean Bailey won the discus (101-10) and Andine Boisseau took the pole vault (10-0).
LHS also ruled the 4x100 (50.37), 4x200 (1:44.14) and 4x400 (4:02.57) relays.
"We point to this meet every year," LHS coach Ron Baillargeon said. "It's important to us. There are some good teams here, and more schools now. We've only gotten in two practices in the last two weeks, and you could tell we were dragging towards the end.
"It I'm pleased with the way they responded."
Baillargeon also had special praise for Northside's Simon, saying, "she is the one athlete out here who just dominates."
Indeed, Simon won the 100 in 12.68, the 200 (26.07) and the 400 (58.60). She was second in the 4x40 relay, but even she couldn't close the gap on Lady Lions' anchor Aiden Breaux.
"I had to run," Simon said of the gap. "We push ourselves for this meet. We've had some rebuilding to do this year."
Teammate Alaysha Veal won the high jump (5-6) and 800 (2:22.16).
The Beavers brothers sparked Carencro as usual. Koen won both the 100 (10.98) and 200 (22.80), Kalen was second in both (11.23, 22.61) and they posted a winning 1:29.35 in the 4x200. They were third in the 4x100 behind Comeaux ( (42.36) and Acadiana (44.24) in 42.64.
"Of course, those two get us going," Carencro Coach Gavin Peters said. "They performed well. We wanted to represent Carencro High, to get out here and to show how far we've come. We expect to compete."
The Bears outpointed Northside 106-86.
Comeaux's Kalix Robinson excelled, winning the 110 hurdles (15.28) 300 hurdles (39.37) and anchoring the 4x100 win.
Runner-up Northside was paced by Tommy Thomas (1:58.24 800, member of winning 4x400), while St. Thomas More got wins from Richard Seymour (175-0 javelin) and Jonathan Wood (pole vault tie with Lafayette Christian's Gabriel Dugas at 13-6.