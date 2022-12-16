The Lafayette High Lions girls soccer squad has the goal of winning a district championship.
Coach John Carriere's team made a big statement toward reaching that level Thursday night at Moore Park with a 5-1 win over Teurlings Catholic.
Lafayette’s particular mix of youth and experience makes them a difficult test for any opponent and there may be a deep playoff run in their future, according to John Carriere.
“This is my third year and before we’ve always had goals of winning district and doing this and that in the playoffs," Carriere said. "I changed it up a little bit this year and the girls have really bought in."
Lafayette (10-3-1) played three games this week, but didn’t drop its level winning 6-0 against David Thibodeaux, 4-0 against Cecilia, and finally 5-1 against Teurlings.
“I thought they were gonna be tired with a little bit of dead legs, but they really brought their 'A' game today,” Carriere said.
Faith Chauvin opened the scoring when her 35-yard shot sailed over the Teurlings goalkeeper's head and scored another from 30 yards in the second half to make the game 4-1.
Chauvin also created two more goals one by crossing from the right to Brea Bailey who headed into the top corner and the other by dribbling past three Teurlings players and shooting from the edge of the box after the goalie spilled her save into the path of Ryleigh Myers for the tap in.
Bailey scored her second and the Lions’ fifth goal by picking the center back’s pocket on the edge of her box and slotting the ball into the bottom corner with five minutes to play in the game.
“Brea worked very hard," Carriere said. "There’s no doubt about it. She’s always in the right place at the right time. Some of those things you can’t coach, it’s just an instinct and knack for always wanting to be on the ball."
The Lions honored junior varsity soccer player Nikkianna Caldwell who died in a shooting after the game by giving the game ball to the student’s mother.
“She has always been a big inspiration to us and her passing has really made us work together and come together as a unit,” Bailey said.
Lafayette will look to maintain its momentum against Pineville on Tuesday and continue their march to the district championship.
“We just have a great group of girls and it’s my pleasure to be their coach,” Carriere said.