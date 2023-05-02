Hard-nosed, old school, knowledgeable and a tremendous motivator are just some of the words used by former players to describe longtime Lafayette High baseball coach Sam Taulli.
While each one of those may be accurate, Lafayette High alum Sport Voorhies’ depiction of Taulli may be the most fitting.
“Coach Taulli was tough. He was hard on us,” said Voorhies, who played for Taulli at Lafayette High from 1995-99. “He demanded perfection from us in an imperfect game.”
Tony Robichaux's players tell of special bond with coach that's hard to explain
However you chose to describe him, the results illustrate how successful Taulli’s approach has been over the years with nearly 900 career victories.
“He wants to win,” said Jace Conrad, who played at Lafayette High from 2007-11. “But he also fights for his players. He has high expectations for his players, and he really knows how things should be done.”
Now, after nearly five decades as a coach, Taulli is calling it a career.
“I told the administration at the beginning of the year that I would be retiring,” Taulli said. “Forty-eight years is long enough. Some thought I needed to go to 50, but I told them it doesn’t have to end with a zero.”
For Taulli, it didn’t come down to one reason. His desire to travel and pursue other endeavors were factors.
Here's what the new Lafayette High School would look like, by the numbers
“There were no signs or anything like that, I just have other things that I want to do,” Taulli said. “It’s getting harder and harder to get kids out for tryouts. We used to have 60 or so people out for tryouts and now we’re getting 20.
“I thought this was a good senior class to go out with, but it wasn’t any one thing. It was a culmination of things and now just feels like the right time.”
But that doesn’t mean Taulli is done with baseball.
“My first thought when I heard Coach Taulli was retiring was ‘What is the definition of retiring?’” Conrad asked rhetorically. “Because there is no way that man is going to just sit around and do nothing. He’s going to be involved with the game in some way.”
And Taulli agrees.
“I’m going to still be involved one way or another,” Taulli said. “If a field gets built, I’ll even volunteer to help take care of the field. Am I going to walk away from baseball? Probably not.”
Taulli is also giving some “strong” consideration to running for a seat on the school board, in another effort to continue to make a difference.
“It’s time for a different challenge in my life,” Taulli said. “I am definitely not a politician, but I am contemplating running for the school board. I think it is time that teachers begin taking an interest in how things are done. We need people who have been in the classroom and knows how things operate.”
Leave a place better than you found it: High school coach talks sportsmanship, life lessons and more
Taulli has been at Lafayette High for the past 38 years, while the first 10 years of his career were spent at Archbishop Shaw (1 year), Port Sulphur (4 years) and Berwick (5 years).
During that time, Taulli has led teams to three state runner-up finishes — two of which were at Lafayette High — and won a state championship while at Port Sulphur.
“After I graduated from USL in 1974, there weren’t a lot of teaching jobs available,” Taulli recalled. “It was extremely difficult to find a teaching job in Lafayette. It took me 10 years to work my way back to Lafayette and once I did, I knew I wanted to put roots down. I knew I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”
And Conrad and Voorhies are ecstatic he never left.
“Coach Taulli has taught me a lot,” Conrad said. “Not just in the game of baseball, but in life as well. He’s an all-around good guy. Coach Taulli wants what is best for his players. He tells you like it is. He isn’t going to sugar coat anything.”
New Lafayette High plan yields frustration after losing baseball, softball fields pitched to parents
“I have a million things that I could say about Coach Taulli,” Voorhies said. “He has been like a second dad to me. He’s a great guy and I know that I can call him for anything. He has instilled so much in me and I’m very lucky to have played for him.”
To have a life-long impact on his players is something Taulli will forever cherish.
“We had a little ceremony (for my retirement), and I had a lot of former players there,” Taulli said. “It was very humbling to see those kids and have them tell you, their memories. I’m glad that I have been able to touch a few lives.”
And as he reflects on what has been a great run as an educator, coach and father figure, Taulli walks away with great memories.
“I have a few regrets, but for the most part I have really great memories,” Taulli said. “I have made friends in the coaching profession who I look up to and respect. I don’t know if I would change anything.”