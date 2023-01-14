Lafayette High’s 2-0 victory over Acadiana saw the Lions improve to 6-4-3 on the season Friday night.
The victory over Acadiana and the draw with Sulphur Tuesday makes the Lions favorites for a district title with their two toughest games already behind them, according to coach Jordon Angelle.
“These boys they’ve been bought in from day one and it showed tonight,” Angelle said. “They’ve been committed to the process, the building blocks and like I just told them to never let a wishbone grow where a backbone should, and they showed their backbones tonight.”
The Lions outshot the Rams 12-3 and didn’t allow the Rams a single shot on target on their way to a shutout against their rivals.
“I went to Acadiana," Angelle said. "I’m an alumni graduated in ‘15. I know what this derby is about. I know what it means to the boys and not just the boys but what it means to the city. This is the best derby in the state."
Lafayette opened the scoring in the first half after the Rams goalie spilled a save into the path of several Lions players who forced it over the line. The second goal came from a Brayan Alvarez corner kick which found the head of Shayson Coles to make it 2-0 in the second half.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was gonna get to it, but I mean I just hopped in there and hoped for the best and I got it,” Coles said.
The game had the energy of a rivalry game with 20 fouls committed and eight players receiving yellow cards in the match with the first coming in the third minute after a late challenge by a Lions player on the edge of Acadiana’s penalty area.
Acadiana had chances to get forward in the game, but it never looked likely to score because the Lions’ defense always pressured the shooter into missing or got the clearance before the shot with Luka Hernandez leading the way with four tackles, two blocks and seven clearances.
“We held the defense down, allowed nothing. It was the greatest game we ever played,” Hernandez said.
Lafayette almost let Acadiana back into the game in the second half when a back pass bounced off the outside of its own post with 15 minutes remaining but didn’t allow a shot after the scare.