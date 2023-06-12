Lafayette High football coach Cedric Figaro will not return to the Mighty Lions’ sidelines in the fall.
Figaro resigned from the position after leading the program for the past three seasons, including to two playoff appearances.
Although he wouldn’t comment on the reasons for his resignation, Figaro did confirm Monday that he will join the Northside Vikings as an assistant coach on Jacarde Carter’s staff next season.
Figaro was hired in January 2020 to take over a Lions program that had compiled an overall record of 33-78 between 2009 and his arrival. Lafayette also hadn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2012.
Under Figaro’s tutelage, the Lions were 15-14 overall, including playoff berths in 2020 and 2021.
Last season, which was its first in Division I select, Lafayette High went 4-6 and failed to earn a playoff berth.
Prior to his arrival at Lafayette, Figaro was an assistant coach at Acadiana. He also has coached at Vermilion Catholic, St. Bernard and South Plaquemine, as well as in NFL Europe and the German Football League.
Figaro is joining a Northside program that is undergoing a transition of its own. Carter was promoted to head coach in place of John Simmons in February.